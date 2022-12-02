Haaretz - back to home page
Israel Arrests Lion's Den Militant in Overnight Raid in West Bank

According to the army, the suspect arrested in Nablus was involved in multiple shooting incidents aimed at IDF troops in the region

Yaniv Kubovich
Ahmed Al-Kharaz, the Lion's Den militant arrested by the IDF overnight.
A 22-year-old Palestinian militant with ties to the Lion's Den organization was arrested overnight by the Israeli army.

According to the army, Ahmed Al-Kharaz is a suspect in multiple shooting incidents aimed at Israeli soldiers stationed in the Nablus region over the past months.

The army added that Al-Kharaz had previously been in an Israeli jail for numerous terror-related offenses, including manufacturing explosive devices and selling other weapons. After arresting him overnight in Nablus, soldiers found that Al-Kharaz was in possession of a gun and additional military equipment.

During the arrest operation, Israeli soldiers heard gunshots nearby and fired at the source. Palestinian emergency services later confirmed that a man was shot and critically wounded during an exchange of gunfire with the IDF.

The Palestinian group “Lion’s Den” operates around Nablus, mainly in the old city and the nearby Balata refugee camp. The group’s stated mission is to attack Israeli security forces patrolling the city or providing security for Jews coming to pray at Joseph’s tomb. The majority of the members are aged 18-24, secular and do not take orders from local religious figures.

