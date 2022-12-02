Analysis |
Netanyahu's Far-right Government Could Herald Three Dramatic Crises
Even before a legal battle, a fight to change the face of the Israeli army and a possible violent flare-up, the shift to the right is already having an impact ■ Army chief learns the hard way: The more you run away from the Palestinian territories, the more they will come back to haunt you
The internal dispute that’s raging in Israel over an incident in Hebron, one that’s not so unusual, overrode the news of the other events in the West Bank this week.
