Netanyahu’s Far-right Government Is About to Discover Its Biden Problem

An Israeli-Palestinian crisis sparked by irresponsible actions, combined with an Israeli drift away from liberal values, could reshape a decades-long relationship between the U.S. and Israel

alon pinkas
Alon Pinkas
Alon Pinkas

It’s fashionable in the punditocracy and in the incoming Israeli opposition that a crisis in U.S.-Israel relations is inevitable. Not a day has gone by since the election without a report on “U.S. concerns,” “the administration is warning privately,” “Israeli policies will be watched vigilantly” or “Washington is unhappy.”

