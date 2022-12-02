The date is October 31, the day before the Israeli election. At the traffic circle at the entrance to Umm al-Fahm, two women are holding signs urging residents to go to the polls the next day and vote. Four huge billboards look down on the intersection, each one bearing the portrait of a different candidate from the Balad party slate, and a fifth billboard predicts the four Knesset seats the party is going to win, ensuring its place in the next Knesset. But now we know how that turned out. (Balad did not pass the threshold of votes needed to enter the parliament.)