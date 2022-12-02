How the Desire for Certainty Is Preventing You From Being Happy

Vered, the psychologist I used to go to, is an exceptionally incisive woman. She taught me to look at myself as being “both this and also that.” When I gave her an example of how I thought I was a bad father to my children, she countered with another example that illustrated that I am actually a good father, and thereby helped me to understand that I am both a bad father – as well as a good one. It was a kind of ping-pong between us, and from there things became easy. I discovered that I am both childish and also extremely mature; that I am both from Dimona and from Harvard; and that I both do yoga and eat organic food, but also sin by engaging in habits that are harmful to my health. And that’s all fine: I am different things at different times.