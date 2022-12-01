'You Don't Believe Your Doctor Because He's Arab?' 'Send Me Your Questions by Email'

Acting director of Hadassah University Hospital, Ein Karem in Jerusalem, Dr. Yinon Buda?

Yes.

Hello, this is Nir Gontarz, a reporter for Haaretz. How are you?

Good.

I’m calling in regard to your intention to fire Dr. Ahmed Mahajana, a fourth-year cardiothoracic surgery resident, due to what at this point appears to be a witch hunt and false accusations against him.

[The hospital] alleges that he congratulated the 16-year-old prisoner who was hospitalized there after he was suspected of committing a terror attack and shot. Dr. Mahajana denies most of your allegations against him, and also says he has the support of his department director.

You are welcome to contact our spokespeople.

Dr. Ahmed Mahajana.

What?

You are welcome to contact our spokespeople. That’s what we have spokespeople for.

Thank you for the invitation. Since it was not the spokesperson who signed the letter the hospital sent about this matter to the Israel Medical Association, which also supports the doctor, but you, I am choosing to contact you.

I’m glad that you’re invited to contact me… um, that you contacted me. I am referring you to our spokespeople.

Why are you being so evasive? Can’t you explain your decision? I don’t understand.

Contact our spokespeople. This conversation is over. Have a nice evening.

How nice of you to command me to do things. The spokespeople are ostensibly spreading disinformation and misleading journalists, some of whom have even retracted the reports that relied on your claims, apparently.

Formally, on record, the spokespeople do not respond to the claims against the hospital, but rather issues a response to everyone that says, more or less, “the proceedings are still ongoing” – i.e., the hearing against the doctor, and adds that “we have no comment.” You’re just blowing me off because you know that this is what the spokespeople will tell me, too.

[The line goes dead]

Hello!

Hello Hadar Elbaum, spokesperson for Hadassah University Hospital, Ein Karem. How are you? This is Nir Gontarz from Haaretz.

I can’t hear you very well. Who is this?

Nir Gontarz from Haaretz.

Hi Nir, how are you?

I’m fine. I’m calling you because Dr. Yinon Buda hung up on me.

Okay.

Because he didn’t feel like answering questions. He referred me to you.

He refers all the reporters to me. That’s how it works. I’m sure you’re familiar with that, Nir.

Listen, if I’d spoken to some junior staffer at the hospital – okay. But I called the hospital’s acting director. He’s not supposed to behave this way. He’s your superior.

Every director of any rank would refer you to me, that’s fine and that’s the procedure. I’m sure you’re familiar with it from every hospital and organization in Israel. How can I help you, Nir?

I’m calling in regard to Dr. Ahmed Mahajana. First off, where do things stand currently?

How about you send me all your questions by email. I’ll answer each one. Okay?

I’ll tell you why I prefer to talk about it: First, because my deadline was moved up again this week. And mainly because I’ve seen your response to other journalists – routine, laconic and not addressing any of the details. Just an evasive response that “the proceedings are ongoing.”

The proceedings are still ongoing, and as long as they are ongoing, we are not getting involved in this whole merry-go-round that’s happening outside.

Here are my basic questions.

I can’t listen to your basic questions.

Of course you can.

You are welcome to send them to my email. I’ll be very, very glad to respond. Do you want my email?

No. Do you want to listen to me? I want to tell you what concerns me, okay?

You can tell me everything.

Great. The letters exchanged between [the hospital] and the Medical Association – and I have read all the letters – makes it seem as if you are running a network of informants at the hospital. In Mahajana’s hearing, you cited information from two female workers – which Mahajana denies – that he supposedly called the hospitalized young prisoner a “shahid” (martyr).

You are welcome to write to me. Okay?

Stop welcoming me to do things. You’re welcome to answer me. I’ll tell you what else is bothering me – Dr. Mahajana denies that he gave out sweets to the prisoner alone, as you allege, and says that he handed out refreshments that were left over from some staff party to all the patients.

He denies that he congratulated the young prisoner in any way, and denies other allegations as well. You [the hospital administration], who are not a judicial tribunal and have no way to investigate exactly what happened, are unilaterally accepting claims made against him.

The question is whether you don’t believe the doctor – who was on the dean’s list at Tel Aviv University – just because he’s Arab, or do you never believe any of your doctors? You didn’t even let him call witnesses.

That’s not the question. Do you want to send the questions to me by email? Thank you. Do you want the email address by WhatsApp, or should I just tell you now? Whatever’s easier for you. Write it down –

I’ll tell you what else is bothering me.

No, Nir, I don’t have time.

It’s not fair what you’re doing. I am not obligated to work your way. You’re asking me to move into your comfort zone where, in writing, you won’t comment on anything, and I’m trying to stay in a fairer area from a journalistic standpoint and a journalist’s ability to understand the entire story.

I’ll send you my email by email. We’ll talk after I get out of a meeting.

How are you checking the facts?

Nir…

Why are you laughing?

After so many phone calls with you, it’s entertaining.

A man is going to lose his job and his career because of your claims, which he denies completely.

I’m sending you my email, okay? Even though you already have it.

There’s no point in me wasting my time and emailing you when both of us already know what you’ll say: “We have no comment.” You’re just giving me the runaround. It’s not fair.

I’m hanging up now because I’m going into a meeting. Talk to you later, bye-bye.

[The line goes dead]