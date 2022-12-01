Haaretz - back to home page
Religious Zionism Gets Finance, Aliyah and 'National Missions' Ministries in Deal With Likud

The far-right party will also have a minister in the Defense Ministry that will be specifically responsible for overseeing the settlements. Party head Smotrich said he intends to 'promote historic reform in the legal system, regulate and develop the settlement enterprise, strengthen Jewish identity'

Michael Hauser Tov
Michael Hauser Tov
Religious Zionism head Bezalel Smotrich in Jerusalem, in November.
The far-right Religious Zionism party secured three portfolios in Israel's next Knesset in a new deal cut with Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, including the Finance Ministry in rotation, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry and a new ministry responsible for "national missions."

Religious Zionism will also have a minister in the Defense Ministry that will be specifically responsible for overseeing the settlements.

According to the new deal, Religious Zionism will also secure the positions of Deputy Minister, Chairman of Constitution, Law and Justice Committee (also responsible for religious services) and Chairman of Reforms Committee.

"We are taking another historic step today to establish a Jewish, Zionist and national government that will restore security and governance," Smotrich said in a statement, adding that he intends to "promote historic reform in the legal system, regulate and develop the settlement enterprise, strengthen Jewish identity in the spirit of Religious Zionism and proudly wave the flag of Zionism."

Netanyahu said the deal was "another significant step that brings us closer to establishing a national right-wing government that will take care of all the citizens of Israel. I thank the chairman of Religious Zionism for the partnership and am convinced that we will work together in fruitful cooperation for the sake of the people of Israel."

One of Bezalel Smotrich's demands in the talks to form a government has been to be put in charge of the Civil Administration, the military agency responsible for approving construction projects and demolishing unauthorized buildings across Area C – for both Israeli settlers and Palestinians.

While Netanyahu initially agreed to grant Smotrich control over the Civil Administration, Likud refused to pull the Administration out of the Defense Ministry's jurisdiction, and Smotrich's demand to have a minister on his party's behalf in the Defense Ministry was rejected.

