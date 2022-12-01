Netanyahu Using Hebron Incident to Tame 'Unruly' Defense Establishment

Hebron, now and forever. The incident in the West Bank city Friday has stayed in the headlines for nearly a week. After letting the atmosphere heat up for days, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu finally remembered Wednesday to intervene. In a brief media statement he published, the man who is forming the next government called “on everyone, right and left, to leave [the IDF] out of any political debate.” Netanyahu knows how to be shocked when he wants to be. Not this time: The milquetoast formulation issued by his office left readers wondering what he was even referring to.

This was an intentional, informed decision, of course. From the moment the storm erupted over video of Givati Brigade soldiers in Hebron – one assaulting a left-wing activist, another promising that “Ben-Gvir will put things right” – the incident has been exploited also for Netanyahu’s needs vis-a-vis the military and political leaders. After 18 months out of power, Netanyahu seems to be trying to tame the unruly defense establishment. If the brass feel political pressure from the street, via a complex network of trolls, bots and mouthpieces on every possible platform, they’ll think twice before launching into another public defense of the army’s war ethics.

One of Netanyahu’s advisors admitted recently that he was swayed by public opinion when he defended Elor Azaria in 2016. Similar things happened in the past week. Netanyahu’s vague call for restraint included no details, nor did it address the obscenities his son Yair hurled at Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi after Friday’s incident.

The latest episode features a third actor, in addition to Netanyahu and Kochavi: Itamar Ben-Gvir, to whom Netanyahu has promised the "National Security Ministry (the Public Security Ministry with additional authorities in several areas). Ben-Gvir was the first to recognize the potential of the Hebron incident for him. On Saturday he was already demanding “clarifications” from the chief of staff on his critical remarks, despite not yet having the standing to do so.

On Tuesday, following reports that the chatty soldier, Yair Levy, was sentenced by his battalion commander to 10 days in the brig, Ben-Gvir hurried to a photo-op with Levy’s father to join him in protesting the severity of the punishment. The mother of the assaulting soldier also gave a media interview. (This incident is still being investigated by Military Police.) There are echoes here of the two most recent incidents hitherto to roil public opinion over the military’s actions in the West Bank: Azaria’s fatal shooting of a already-subdued Palestinian assailant in 2016 and the fatal shooting by Hamas of Border Police marksman Barel Hadaria Shmueli at the border with the Gaza Strip in 2021.

As in these incidents, the soldiers’ parents were at the forefront of the dispute, with active encouragement from the right. This is a trend of eroding the status of the military’s senior command while driving a wedge between it and the soldiers in the field. In the Azaria affair, there was an attempt to prevent the IDF from setting its own combat ethics and imposing its rules of engagement upon its troops. In the Shmueli affair, the intention was to dictate an aggressive policy to the military that would preclude any risk to soldiers’ lives when dealing with civilians. (The Hamas militant who shot Shmueli, at point-blank range, operated from within a civilian Palestinian protest along the fence.) Now, there is interference in the punishment policy. The message is that soldiers can do whatever they want, even assault civilians (as long as they are left-wingers,) and also declare political positions. The commanders should keep quiet and stay out of it.

What is going on here is an attempt to effect a mini-coup from the bottom with reliance on external political forces. The goal of Ben-Gvir and his supporters is to turn the IDF’s units in the territories into a mass of unregulated militias. Therefore, the public shaming of the Givati battalion commander, Col. Aviran Alfasi, is far from coincidental. If Alfasi hasn’t drawn the right conclusion from the curses and threats he sustained, both on social media and his and his family members’ cellphones, his fellow battalion commanders will get the message. Let every commander’s wife know: This is what awaits anyone who will intervene to limit the behavior of our darling soldiers.

There were even those who published the battalion commander’s address and called to demonstrate there, a special treatment hitherto reserved for the Netanyahu trial prosecutors. After the online tantrum got out of control, came the correction attempt. Even Ben-Gvir called Tuesday to focus the attacks on Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and not the battalion commander. And at the end of the all-out assault, as usual, came the sanctimonious reaction. What do people want from the battalion commander, the argument went. After all, Col. Alfasi is a hero, a decorated combat veteran from the 2014 operation in Gaza, and from the painful incident in which the dead body of a Givati officer, Lt. Hadar Goldin, was abducted (as if an undecorated battalion commander does deserve such deplorable treatment.) Soon others jumped up to explain that he’s actually “one of us” – meaning he grew up in Dimona and is “known as a right-winger.” The battalion commander is apparently lucky he didn’t grow up on a kibbutz.

Open gallery view The soldier who was jailed for 10 days after he was filmed threatening left-wing activists in Hebron last week. Credit: Breaking The Silence

IDF headquarters is also worried about the claims regarding a lack of backing for the soldiers. This is indeed a question that the military struggles to those not in the ranks, let alone those who have never served. A penalty of grounding on base, and even brief stints in the brig, are not very exceptional in all units, and certainly among combat troops. Sending a soldier to the brig for a few days – and that penalty is likely to be commuted later on – doesn’t mean that the IDF has abandoned a combat soldier. You can punish a soldier or officer, and then bring them back to the fold. “Part of the problem is that the elections campaign atmosphere is not yet over, because people haven’t sat down in their chairs yet,” a senior officer told Haaretz Wednesday. “In the end, when the hyperbole dies down, the military and the missions to be accomplished will still remain.”

Kochavi, who is well-aware of the implications of the storm, has published a series of statements in recent days, aimed at reinforcing the responsibility of the chain of command, and perhaps attempt to put the devil back in the bottle. The more the far right and social media target the chief of staff, the more it is obvious that he is taking the right and requisite approach. But we also cannot ignore the attendant irony: This is the same Kochavi who believed early in his term that the chief of staff had best avoid issues of society and the military, and was lifted up on waves of right-wing admiration after presenting his plan to strengthen the IDF’s “lethality.”