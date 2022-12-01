Less than a week after far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir was promised the post of first-ever National Security Minister in the next government, a delegation of activists led by his wife Ayala, a prominent Temple Mount activist, met with senior police officials on Wednesday evening to push for a lifting of restrictions on Jewish prayer at the Jerusalem holy site.

The meeting, which was held just a short walk away from the site, brought together representatives of multiple advocacy groups and law enforcement officials responsible for East Jerusalem and the Old City.

According to sources present, the subject of prayer was raised, with local police Commander Avi Cohen responding that “we do not set the policy but only enforce” the decisions of “the political echelon.”

The activists also asked police to enforce a ban on soccer games on the Mount and to repair pavement torn up during riots. One pilgrim’s demand that only religious Jewish officers be allowed to lead groups led to a “furious” response by both police and activists while a request that Jews be allowed to light a Hanukkah Menorah was rebuffed.

Jewish worship at the site has long been a contentious issue, and conflict over the site has repeatedly sparked violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians – but a growing number of Israeli Jews now appear to support public worship.

Since 2019, the Israeli police have grown increasingly tolerant of Jewish prayer, which, while technically legal, has long been barred due to law enforcement officials’ concern that allowing such religious expression could lead to violence.

According to the status quo, agreed upon by the Israeli government and Muslim religious authorities following the Six Day War, Jews are permitted to pray at the Western Wall and Muslims at the mosques atop the Temple Mount. The compound is open for visits by non-Muslims, but not prayer.

While police have long met with members of what they view as more moderate Temple Mount groups, this was the first meeting following the announcement that Ayala Ben-Gvir’s husband would be taking the reins of the revamped Public Security Ministry, giving the far-right unprecedented control over law enforcement.

Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud intends to pass legislation granting the internal security minister the ability to set policy for the police and oversee police budgets, effectively subordinating the police commissioner to Ben-Gvir on every aspect of police policy, including operational decisions.

Asked what changes Ben-Gvir could implement, Otzma Yehudit spokesman Yishai Fleisher told Haaretz last month that while the politician believes that “there should be an end to racist laws on the Temple Mount,” it is premature to discuss specific policy initiatives.”

Temple Mount activists have expressed skepticism that Ben-Gvir’s political ascension would lead to any immediate change in the status quo, with one recently noting that the Otzma Yehudit chairman will be “limited to what Netanyahu is going to allow him to do.”

According to one participant, there were no signs that Ayala Ben-Gvir's delegation achieved anything in their unprecedented meeting with police.

Still, those present still welcomed the meeting. Rabbi Shimshon Elboim, the head of a group calling itself the Temple Mount Administration, told Haaretz that he “congratulates the police chiefs who willingly responded to an open and free discussion. I hope that such meetings will continue and lead to further improvement in the conditions for ascending the Mount.”

Religious Israelis have shown increasing levels of interest in visiting the Temple Mount, which, as the location of the first and second temples in antiquity, is the holiest site in Judaism.

According to a recent poll by the Israel Democracy Institute, a think tank, half of Jewish Israelis support Jewish prayer at the Temple Mount while 40 percent oppose it.

Muslims see the mount, which is home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as their third-holiest site after Mecca and Medina and Palestinians have long complained of Jewish worshipers desecrating the site.

Last summer, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was forced to backtrack after promising that Israel would preserve freedom of worship for Jews on the Temple Mount, releasing a statement in which he reassured the public that “there is no change in the status quo.”

Last May, Hamas launched a wave of rockets against Israeli cities following their ultimatum calling on Jerusalem to withdraw its security forces from Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound and the city's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.