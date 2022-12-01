Haaretz - back to home page
Israel's Far-right Leader Ben-Gvir Greeted Warmly by UAE Ambassador at Embassy Event

The Kahanist MK, who will likely become Israel’s national security minister, was surrounded by guests seeking handshakes and selfies

Far-right Otzma Yehudit Chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir shakes hands with Emirati Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja, in Tel Aviv, on Thursday.
Far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir made an appearance at the UAE’s 51st National Day event in Tel Aviv, where he shook hands with Emirati Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja and mingled with the crowd.

Accompanied by an array of bodyguards, Ben-Gvir arrived shortly after designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. While Netanyahu gave an extended greeting to Al Khaja, who was shaking hands with guests who had queued to do so, Ben-Gvir’s greeting took place off to the side, clustered by photographers.

The Kahanist MK, who will likely become Israel’s national security minister, was surrounded by guests seeking handshakes and selfies.

The event was held at Tel Aviv’s Hilton Hotel, and was attended by ambassadors, statesmen and public figures. In speeches, Al Khaja and Netanyahu praised their respective countries’ progress and connections; Al Khaja won the crowd by sprinkling Hebrew into his speech, and Netanyahu ended his with an “inshallah.”

Dr. Hussein Ibish, a senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, told Haaretz that Ben-Gvir's role in the incoming Israeli government won't necessarily impact the country's ties with the Gulf states who joined the Abraham Accords.

"I don't think [Itamar Ben-Gvir in government] is going to make the UAE or Bahrain pull back from any security or other cooperation with Israel that has already been established just because Israel has a racist and obnoxious government," Ibish said.

"From an Arab point of view, it usually has a racist and obnoxious government. So that's nothing new, or categorically different, it's just worse." Ibish added that "it makes further progress with countries like Saudi Arabia much more unlikely, but that was already not set to go forward anytime soon," and warned that one factor which could hurt ties with the Gulf states is "major violence in the occupied territories. That would be a big problem, for sure. Other than that, I think the status quo easily survives."

