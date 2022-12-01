Haaretz - back to home page
Israeli Troops Kill Two Palestinians in Jenin Arrest Op

Palestinian reports say the two belonged to the Jenin Brigade, a loose affiliation of militants from several organizations

Jack Khoury
An improvised roadblock in the West Bank city of Jenin, last week.
An improvised roadblock in the West Bank city of Jenin, last week.Credit: JAAFAR ASHTIYEH - AFP
Two Palestinians were killed overnight Tuesday in an exchange of fire with IDF forces in Jenin, according to Palestinian sources. According to the report, the fighting broke out after Israeli troops entered the West Bank city on an arrest mission.

Medical officials in Jenin say that the fatalities are Mohammed Asaadi, one of the commanders of the Jenin Brigade, and Nayyim Zubeidi, the cousin of long-term Palestinian detainee Zakaria Zubeidi. The two men, both in the 20s, have served time in Israeli prisons and were viewed by the Israeli security forces as wanted terror suspects.

The Jenin Brigade is an affiliation of armed militants from various different organizations in Jenin, much like the Lion’s Den group in Nablus. The group reported heavy exchanges of fire with the IDF in one of the city’s quarters. According to the report, several military vehicles were damaged in the fighting. Ata Abu Ramila, one of the leaders of Fatah in the Jenin refugee camp, announced that there would be a mourning strike in the city to mark the deaths.

