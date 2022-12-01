Israeli Prisons Brace for Palestinian Hunger Strike to Protest Ben-Gvir's Plans

Israel's Prison Service is preparing for a general hunger strike by Palestinian prisoners, as well as for a rise in the number of disturbances and strikes within prisons, following the expected appointment of far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir as National Security Minister.

As National Security Minister, Ben-Gvir will have control over the prison service, and has voiced his desire to worsen the living conditions of Palestinian security prisoners.

According to several sources in the prison service as well as sources in the security establishment, the expected appointment of the Otzma Yehudit chairman is already leading to a rise in the number of strikes and disturbances. According to a security source, the number of registered attempts to harm prison staff so far remains the same.

The heads of the Palestinian factions in Israeli prisons, namely Hamas and Fatah, are closely following Ben-Gvir's statements especially those about worsening current prison conditions.

This includes the implementation of the 2018 Katabi commission, whose recommendations included scrapping the spokesperson position for security prisoners, and halting the policy of housing Palestinian prisoners according to their faction, as well as a general worsening of conditions.

"It is clear that attempts to harm or change conditions will cause the prisoners to immediately cause disturbances in order to convey a message," said a source in the prison service, adding that it is also clear that "an event like this will unify the different factions and will directly affect the situation outside the prison walls."

"Any change in prison conditions will have an immediate effect on the security situation especially in Judea and Samaria and in Gaza," the source added.

Open gallery view Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh on a hunger strike at Asaf Harofeh Hospital in Be'er Ya'akov, Israel, in August. Credit: Mahmoud Illean /AP

The director of the Palestinian Prisoner's Society, Kadoura Fars, confirmed in a conversation with Haaretz that a violation of the prisoners' rights and their living conditions in the prisons will lead to confrontation and conflict. "For the prisoners this will be a battle of life and death that will have consequences in the prisons as well as outside the prisons, because this is an issue that is connected to every Palestinian home," Fars said.

According to Fars, Israel should learn from past experiences that any personal whim of this or that minister cannot be implemented because it will put the whole system into a war of attrition. "[Gilad] Erdan had also previously tried to make moves and hurt the prisoners which led to a collision, and he understood from the professional level in the Israel Prison Service that this could not continue for a long period of time," Fars added.

Last week, the prisoners' leadership issued a statement in response to Ben-Gvir's comments regarding the prisoners saying, "We strongly reject any attempt to turn the issue of the prisoners into propaganda material for the government being formed, and we will be openly campaigning if the achievements of the prisoners and their rights in a just struggle are undermined.

The prison service currently believes that the security prisoners will go on a general hunger strike in the first months of 2023 with the start of the new government's term. Additionally, it estimates that the disruptions will not occur all at once but rather gradually, in order to convey a message to the incoming minister about their status and power.

Haaretz has learned that Hamas leadership within the prisons has already called on its members to act against the prison service, for example by refusing meals, refusing to leave their cells and other steps in order to show that they will not allow any changes to their conditions. However, Fatah's leadership has so far abstained from taking similar action and is waiting to see what steps Ben-Gvir will actually take.

"Ben-Gvir needs to understand that any harm to the prisoners will have implications in the West Bank and in Gaza. The responsibility to stop this is on Netanyahu," said a Palestinian source who is close to the security prisoners.

In practice, the prison service is not opposed to Ben-Gvir's proposal to mix prisoners from different factions. However, according to a few senior prison service leaders, getting rid of the prison wing spokesperson position is considered "something that cannot be implemented." One way or another, the prison service continues to raise its demand to the government to decide on a clear policy with regard to security prisoners.

The head of the prison service, Katy Perry, addressed in a briefing with journalists claiming that the conditions of prisoners are too lenient and that prisoners are able to watch the world cup games: "Statements in the media make it seem like they [the prisoners] are in a summer camp, but I am not so sure," she said.

"The issue of [the prisoners' access to] TV channels was decided on by the political echelons which determined how many [channels] Fatah can have and how many [channels] Hamas can have. Today, Fatah has access to 10 channels and Hamas to 5. We require the prisoners to get rid of channels with [inciting message], and they have to take some Israeli channels ... If the world cup happens to be playing on their package of channels, they can watch it," she added.

Perry added that the "security prisoners see a gap in their ability to mobilize the Arab street, and when there is not enough resonance to their confinement, they try to come together and use this unity to change their conditions. We are ready to implement any decision by the minister. We will always voice our opinion, but the minister is the one who decides on policy."