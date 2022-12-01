Israeli Interior Minister Orders Palestinian Lawyer Be Deported to France

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked ordered on Thursday the deportation of Salah Hammouri, a Palestinian lawyer from Kafr Aqab in East Jerusalem, arguing that he worked "tirelessly to promote terror against Israel."

Shaked had previously moved to revoke Hammouri’s residency in October 2021. However, in July, the Supreme Court ordered that a new hearing be held on his residency status. It was later decided that Hammouri, who also holds French citizenship, will be deported to France.

In a letter to Leah Tsemel, the lawyer representing Hammouri, Shaked wrote that her decision to annul Hammouri's permanent residency status was based on his “serious and dangerous actions.”

Shaked also addressed Hammouri, who has been held in administrative detention since March, adding: “You hold a senior position in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and are a senior activist in a terror organization.

You have consciously chosen to turn your back on the country of your residency and undermine it, linking your fate to a terror organization that seeks to harm its institutions and inhabitants.”

Hammouri is expected to be released on Sunday, after which he will be placed into the custody of the Population and Immigration Authority until his deportation. He denies that he is a member of the PFLP, and claims that he had not been allowed to see the evidence against him.

In November, three international bodies stated that Pegasus spyware had been installed on Hammouri’s phone, and an expert opinion by security officials given to Shaked stated that Hammouri is a senior activist in the PFLP and is involved in terrorism.

Hammouri has served as a defense attorney for a number of prisoners. He was active in the Palestinian human rights NGO Addameer until last year. The organization was outlawed after Defense Minister Benny Gantz designated it as a terror group, alongside five other NGOs operating in the West Bank.

Hammouri was convicted in the past of planning a terror attack on late Sephardi Chief Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, and served seven years in prison. He was released in the prisoner exchange for abducted soldier Gilad Shalit.

The NGO Hamoked Center for the Defense of the Individual, which is representing Hammouri, responded: “This is a draconian step of deporting a person from his homeland, taking advantage of the face that Israel itself has given Jerusalem’s Palestinian residents a shaky status that can be revoked with ease. Of course, we will fight this harsh infringement of human rights, both on the individual level and the level of invalid legislation that allows it.”