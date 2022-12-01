The General Assembly of the United Nations has approved a resolution calling for the establishment of an official commemorative event to mark the 75th anniversary of the Nakba, the Palestinian name for the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948. Nakba is the Arabic word for catastrophe.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, slammed the vote, asking delegates at the General Assembly. “What would you say if the international community celebrated the establishment of your country as a disaster? What a disgrace,” he added.

Erdan went on to describe the Nakba as the disaster that the Palestinians brought upon themselves with their aggression against Israel, adding that the Arab world uses Palestinian refugees as political tools. “The Palestinians’ lies must no longer be accepted on the world stage, just as this body must stop allowing the Palestinians to continue pulling its strings. I urge you all to stop blindly supporting the Palestinians’ libels.”

Ninety countries voted in favor of the measure, with 30 voting against and 47 abstaining. Among those opposing were the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and Brazil. Most members of the European Union voted against, with the exception of Cyprus which voted in favor of the resolution.

The resolution is part of a package of initiatives that the Palestinians lobby has brought before the UN to mark the historical date. The international body has already approved an exhibition on the matter and other cultural events. Those behind the initiative say that their goal is to get the Palestinian issue back into the headlines and “to call for a peaceful solution.”

Ahead of the vote, Erdan said that the move would scupper any chance of a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Earlier this month, a UN committee approved a Palestinian Authority resolution that asks the United Nations to seek a legal opinion from the International Court of Justice in The Hague on two issues. One is Israel’s ongoing violation of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination. The other is how the ongoing occupation of the West Bank should affect its legal status as occupied territory and the international community’s treatment of Israel.