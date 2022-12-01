Is the Populist Curse About to Infect Israel’s Economic Policy?

As political flaps go, it was a minor affair – a tense exchange of words between an ultra-Orthodox lawmaker and the Bank of Israel.

Moshe Gafni, a member of Knesset on behalf of United Torah Judaism and the incoming chairman of the Knesset Finance Committee, and a number of his colleagues in parliament, had some unkind things to say to Amir Yaron, the governor of the Bank of Israel and the rising interest rates. Yaron shot back with a warning about preserving central bank independence.

A flap is all it may turn out to be. Or, the exchange between Yaron and the Knesset members could be a sign of things to come in terms of economic policy.

For two decades, the Finance Ministry and the Bank of Israel have had a remarkably free hand at making policy – and Israel has been rewarded with uninterrupted economic growth, apart from the two global calamities of the 2008 financial meltdown and the COVID pandemic in the 2020s.

That golden age for the Israeli economy could be replaced by a new and darker era of slower growth and stagnant standards of living, all made worse by political populism.

A parve briefing

The Knesset Finance Committee session was advertised as a parve briefing by Yaron on current economic conditions and the cost of living. But Knesset members such as Tally Gotliv (Likud) used the opportunity to light into the governor about the pain higher interest rates are inflicting on ordinary Israelis, especially those with mortgages.

News reports say Gafni egged them on but saved his harshest comments for after Yaron left.

“Interest rates are rising too frequently, too fast. It's raising the cost of living, and we’re concerned that the cost of living isn’t the highest priority of the government’s economic adviser, the Bank of Israel governor. People at the bottom shouldn’t be harmed,” Gafni said.

He then went on to propose that interest rates on mortgages be frozen when other interest rates rise – legislation that would no doubt be a crowd-pleaser at a time when mortgage rates have more than doubled to 4.5 percent since the start of the year.

How this would work (would the government subsidize the banks at a cost of billions of shekels?) Gafni didn’t say.

Gafni reminded everyone how he had chaired the finance committee when the law was passed granting the Bank of Israel’s independence. But that may have been hinting that given his credentials, he was entitled, perhaps, to have second thoughts. Gafni also kept emphasizing Yaron’s role as the government “economic adviser” and “social adviser,” as if the governor were an aide, not a key decision maker.

The usually mild-mannered Yaron didn’t let these attacks go unanswered. "Countries where the political echelon compromised the independence of the central bank discovered that the trust of the markets and international institutions is earned through hard and strenuous work over decades, but it can be lost in the blink of an eye,” he said the next day.

A year or two from now, this incident may be all but forgotten, just another minor instance of politicians playing to the crowds without any intention of taking action. But it may not, and the reason is the convergence of three trends.

Suddenly, slowing growth

The first trend is the economy. Growth has begun slowing and unemployment has begun ticking upward, while exports are falling. None of this has yet to hurt the average Israeli consumer, but inflation has (especially higher home prices) and so have rising interest rates.

Mortgage borrowers' monthly repayments have grown by hundreds of shekels this year at the same time that prices for homes are soaring, hence Gafni’s criticism of the Bank of Israel.

It’s by no means certain, but Israeli consumers may be on the cusp of difficult times – an economic slowdown and perhaps recession coupled with relatively high inflation and borrowing costs. All the goodies the politicians promised during the last election campaign to help mitigate the higher cost of living assumed that the budget surpluses the treasury has been enjoying would be there to spend.

But the surpluses are drying up. That raises the risk of irresponsible, budget-busting policies.

The second trend is the return of the ultra-Orthodox to political power. They are hungrier than ever for government resources, as is evident in reports of demands for unusually big increases in subsidies for yeshiva and educational institutions.

Their political power is unprecedented, not only because Shas captured so many Knesset seats in the last election but because Religious Zionism is especially friendly to the ultra-Orthodox, certainly more so than the old representatives of the non-Haredi religious right.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister-designate, holds a weak hand: Any one of his coalition partners can bring down the government – and his chances of escaping the criminal charges he faces.

Unprecedented ultra-Orthodox political power is likely to be complemented by a more ambitious economic agenda than ever. The Haredi community has benefited enormously from Israel’s economic growth over the last decade: The Haredi poverty rate has declined, more of them own cars and use the internet. Many have adopted a middle class lifestyle. They may still be far more poor, uneducated and unemployed than other Israelis, but they’re more interested in their pocketbooks than their parents and grandparents were. They want the government to do something about the rising cost of living and, if the economy heads south, to do something about that, too.

Finally, there is the third trend of the growing risk of economic populism.

Israel has so far been spared the worst of the populist distrust of experts that characterized the Trump administration’s COVID policies and the brief government of Britain’s Liz Truss, who railed against “treasury orthodoxy” in her campaign for prime minister, fired its director general when she took office and devised an unorthodox but disastrous economic plan.

In Israel, no one in the religious-right coalition says they distrust economists and other experts per se, but they do talk about how ministry officials should step out of the way and let politicians whose election proves they represent the will of the people decide things.

They shouldn’t have to defer to legal and other advisers who block their way, who are anyway leftists, the products of the left-wing universities, acolytes of the deep state, and guardians of the tired old establishment that won’t make way for the new one.

So far the incoming government’s plans for reform are starting with the army, the police and the legal establishment. But the Finance Ministry or the Bank of Israel shouldn’t necessarily expect to be spared. That is especially the case if the new finance minister is indeed Bezalel Smotrich, an ambitious politician who will no doubt want to display his ideological chops in the playing field he’s been given.

None of the above is inevitable, but unfortunately Israel has become fertile ground for these trends to take root. Israelis’ trust in institutions has been in decline over the past decade (even if surveys show that the most hated institution on the right, the Supreme Court, is far more respected than the politicians are).

The left-right divide is often more about loyalty to your camp, not to the facts. The power of social media, the prevalence of fake news and the upheavals wreaked by the COVID pandemic have changed the face of politics. If there is a steady hand at the top who can control these forces, he or she has yet to emerge.