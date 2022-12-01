How Proposed Changes to Israel’s Conversion Policy Will Impact Thousands of Jews

To date, every single attempt to create a law that would regulate conversions in Israel – and there have been many such efforts in recent decades – has failed.

In some instances, it was the ultra-Orthodox parties, prompted by fears that it would encroach on their power to determine who qualifies as Jewish in Israel, that blocked such legislation. That was why Matan Kahana, who served as religious services minister in the outgoing government, failed in his bid to reform the conversion system by opening it up to a much larger pool of rabbinical courts.

In other instances, it was world Jewish leaders – concerned that it would cause irreparable damage to Israel’s relations with the Diaspora by discriminating against the non-Orthodox movements – who succeeded in blocking the legislation. That was why, for example, the ultra-Orthodox Shas party failed to pass a law five years ago that would have withdrawn recognition of Reform and Conservative conversions performed in Israel for citizenship purposes.

This week, senior political analyst Raviv Drucker reported on Channel 13 that, as part of the current coalition negotiations, Likud has agreed to support a conversion law recently initiated by Shas. This piece of legislation is basically a facsimile of that same bill the government decided to shelf five years ago following Diaspora pressure.

Benjamin Netanyahu was serving as prime minister then, as he is set to do again shortly. At the time, world Jewish leaders were so outraged to learn that Israel was planning to withdraw recognition of Reform and Conservative conversions that, in an unprecedented rebuke, they canceled a scheduled dinner with him.

But that was a different era. The government Netanyahu presided over back then was not nearly as religious or far right as the one he is about to set up now, and placed much higher value on Israel’s ties with the Jewish Diaspora.

So, what is likely to change under the proposed new conversion law and who is likely to be affected? Here’s what you need to know...

What are the current rules pertaining to conversions performed in Israel?

First off, it is important to note that every single bill that tried to regulate conversions has limited itself to those performed in Israel. According to the Law of Return, any individual converted abroad is eligible to immigrate to Israel and receive automatic citizenship, as long as the conversion took place in an established Jewish community. It makes no difference whether the conversion was Orthodox, Reform or Conservative. To date, there has never been a bill that proposed withdrawing recognition of non-Orthodox conversions performed outside Israel.

Israel has a national conversion program that falls under the auspices of the Prime Minister’s Office and is overseen by the Chief Rabbinate. With rare exceptions, only Israeli citizens are allowed to participate in this strictly Orthodox program. However, most Israeli citizens for whom it would be relevant either end up converting through private programs or not converting at all.

The vast majority of them are immigrants from the former Soviet bloc countries, who qualified for citizenship under the Law of Return but are not halakhically Jewish – meaning they were not born to Jewish mothers. Among the reasons often cited for their unwillingness to enroll in the state-run program is that it requires a high level of commitment to religious observance.

The key advantage of converting through this program is that those who do are recognized as Jewish by the Rabbinate and, therefore, are able to marry in Israel.

In addition to the national program, a number of private conversion programs exist in Israel. These include programs run by the Reform and Conservative movements, as well as several run by ultra-Orthodox sects. An increasingly popular private program, known as Giyur Kehalacha, is run by a large group of progressive-minded Modern Orthodox rabbis.

The Rabbinate does not recognize any of these programs, and since it controls all aspects of Jewish marriage in Israel, graduates of these programs cannot wed in the country.

In March 2021, the High Court of Justice handed down a landmark ruling that recognized non-Orthodox conversions performed in Israel for the purpose of citizenship. The ruling came in response to a petition submitted in 2005 on behalf of a group of temporary residents who had been converted by the Reform and Conservative movements, but whose requests for citizenship under the Law of Return had been denied by the Interior Ministry.

In their verdict, the justices noted that there would have been no need for their intervention had the Knesset managed to get its act together and pass a law governing conversions.

In a separate case in 2016, the High Court ruled – despite strong opposition by the Rabbinate – that temporary residents converted by private ultra-Orthodox rabbinical courts were also eligible for citizenship under the Law of Return. Based on these precedents, Jerusalem District Court ruled two months ago that temporary residents converted through the Modern Orthodox Giyur Kehalacha program were also eligible.

These court rulings have affected few people in practice, though, as the vast majority of those who undergo conversions in Israel already have citizenship.

What would change under the new conversion bill, which has reportedly obtained the consent of Likud?

Simply put, the bill stipulates that only conversions conducted through the existing Rabbinate-controlled, state-run program will be recognized for citizenship purposes. This means that any temporary resident who converts through a private program in Israel run by the Reform and Conservative movements, the ultra-Orthodox rabbinical courts or Giyur Kehalacha will no longer be able to obtain citizenship under the Law of Return.

In practice, there would probably be no more than a few dozen people a year who would be affected by this policy change, but it would carry heavy symbolic weight. By withdrawing recognition of Reform and Conservative conversions, the Israeli government would essentially be telling the millions of members of these denominations around the world that they are lesser Jews.

What about conversions performed outside Israel?

These would continue to be recognized, provided that they took place in a “recognized Jewish community.”

What constitutes a recognized Jewish community is sometimes open to debate. For example, the Abayudaya community in Uganda, whose members were converted to Judaism by the Conservative movement, are regarded as a recognized Jewish community by the Jewish Agency and the international Conservative movement, but not by Israel’s Interior Ministry.

Couldn’t noncitizens circumvent the new restrictions by simply taking a short trip and converting at a recognized Jewish community overseas?

It’s not that simple. The Interior Ministry requires any individual who has undergone a conversion and wants to apply for Israeli citizenship to show proof that they were active for a minimum of nine months in the Jewish community where they were converted.

What is the likelihood of this new bill passing?

Very likely, given the composition of the incoming ruling coalition. For the first time in Israeli history, a majority of the coalition members either define themselves as Orthodox or ultra-Orthodox. Five of the six parties that make up the coalition are religious parties – two of them ultra-Orthodox; three religious Zionist – and are openly contemptuous of the non-Orthodox movements. Provided Likud is on board, as appears to be the case, a clear majority of the incoming lawmakers will vote in favor of the bill.

Won’t this upset Diaspora Jews?

Of course it will – especially those living in the United States where the non-Orthodox movements are so dominant. But the incoming Israeli government is not inclined to pay much heed to their wishes. As Tani Frank, director of the Center for Judaism and State Policy at the Jerusalem-based Shalom Hartman Institute, notes: “Let’s just say that Diaspora Jews don’t enjoy the kind of influence today that they once did, and whatever brakes existed in the past are much looser now.”

What can we expect to happen if and when the law is passed?

With only one choice available for recognized conversions – the strictly Orthodox, state-run option – there will probably be far fewer people in Israel signing up to convert. About half a million Israelis eligible for aliyah and citizenship are not considered Jewish by the state. Defined as “others” by the Central Bureau of Statistics, these citizens are more likely than most other Israelis to feel disenfranchised and more likely than most other Israelis to emigrate, studies have shown. Their numbers will only grow, as will their likely sense of alienation, if they are denied the option of Reform, Conservative and even Modern Orthodox conversions.

“This would be an enormous setback to efforts to integrate tens of thousands of immigrants into Israeli society,” says Rabbi Seth Farber, one of the founding members of Giyur Kehalacha.

Or as Labor lawmaker Gilad Kariv, the first Reform rabbi ever to serve in the Knesset, puts it: “This law would strengthen the monopoly of the Rabbinate and deal a fatal blow to the rights and sense of belonging of thousands of families in Israel.”