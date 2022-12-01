Far-right MK Expected to Head Eastern European Aliyah Agency, Drawing Mixed Reactions

The expected appointment of the far-right Noam party chief, Avi Maoz, as head of the Eastern European aliyah agency, Nativ, has been met with both fear and favor in Israel’s Russian-speaking community.

Liberal voices have expressed concern that the agency responsible for verifying the eligibility of those seeking to emigrate from states within the former Soviet Union will fall victim to Maoz's zealotry focused on the purity of Jewish blood. This comes precisely at a time when the situation in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus is causing many to flee from there.

Conservative voices in the community, including those who opposed Avigdor Lieberman, are pleased with the appointment.

Even before the agreement with Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu was announced, Maoz told Channel 14 News that “Lieberman made sure all these years he was in office in different governments to take responsibility for Nativ. I sent a letter to the State Comptroller a month-and-a-half or two months ago demanding that the comptroller protect someone who had exposed corruption inside the organization.”

Maoz apparently was referring to Ron Schechter, a Nativ employee who claimed he was suspended from his job after he complained that the organization’s head, Neta Briskin-Peleg, ordered him to ease the granting of immigration visas to Russian expatriates. “If I am made responsible for the organization, it will work only to help those eligible under the Law of Return to immigrate. We still haven’t spoken about amending the Law of Return, which I think needs to be amended,” he said.

After his thinly disguised hint about corruption in Nativ, Maoz spoke about changing the law so that those whose only claim to being Jewish from a single grandparent can immigrate to Israel exclusively in the framework of family reunification. In other words, only if the immigrant’s Jewish grandfather lives in Israel. “If the grandfather lives in the country, that’s okay, we’ll bring his grandson over, even if he is a Gentile by any standard,” said Maoz.

The claim that Lieberman worked to keep Nativ under his control over the years is true. Although the organization is officially under the aegis of the Prime Minister’s office, it reported to Lieberman during the years he was strategic affairs minister (2006-2008) and then when he was foreign minister in 2009.

For a time during the previous decade, Sofa Landver, a member of Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu party when she was aliyah and integration minister, was responsible for Nativ. But in the last government, when Lieberman was finance minister, Nativ came back under his control. In between, Zeev Elkin had responsibility for it when he was a cabinet minister.

Whoever was responsible for Nativ made sure to appoint allies to key positions, a source knowledgeable about the organization's activities said. Briskin-Peleg, its current director, is considered close to Lieberman, while her deputy, Yulia Dor, is regarded as an Elkin ally. Many of the Nativ officials placed at Israeli embassies and consulates in the countries of the former Soviet Union were recruited from the ranks of Yisrael Beiteinu.

By virtue of the fact that they are personally responsible for examining applicants’ eligibility under the Law of Return and issuing visas, they hold the fate of applicants in their hands.

But does appointing close associates to key jobs enable them to change the organization’s policy when it comes to granting immigration visas? That’s a more complicated question.

Nativ is charged with implementing the Law of Return and is subordinate to policies and practices established by the Interior Ministry’s Population and Immigration Authority. If there is a dispute, the final decision about granting an immigration visa lies with the Population Authority. As such, the minister who’s responsible for Nativ has no authority to influence policy, two officials knowledgeable about Nativ operations told Haaretz.

The consular officials from Nativ, nevertheless, enjoy a large degree of independence. For example, they can decide to demand that an applicant produce additional documents to prove his or her Jewishness if they have doubts. This creates an opening to harass applicants by insisting they produce documentation that is difficult if not impossible to get even if there’s no justification for it.

On the other hand, these officials can also act to make the immigration process easier for applicants. For instance, if someone Jewish answers the Population Authority’s questionnaire saying that he belongs to another faith, he can later retract the statement by saying it was a mistake and that he never converted. The extent to which the official chooses to stand on the question of the candidate’s religious identity is subject to considerable personal discretion.

And what about Maoz’s claim that under Lieberman, Nativ acted to avoid observing the Law of Return to the letter and granted visas to applicants who weren’t eligible?

A source who is closely familiar with the organization and isn’t connected with any political party rejected the idea out of hand. Consular officials can move applicants up in line that the responsible minister favors (for instance, someone wealthy and well-connected), but the application process itself is conducted according to established and standardized procedures, he said.

In the event that the politician responsible for Nativ makes clear he favors tightening the requirements, the consular officials could theoretically make it more difficult for applicants to get a visa, prolong the process, and check their religious identity with tzitzit.

Experience shows that Nativ doesn't engage in workarounds for applicants, even today. If the consular officials were replaced – a process that would take time – that could have a certain influence on the rate at which visas are issued and on the requirements they make of applicants.

All of this, however, would amount to no more than cosmetic change because so long as the Law of Return remains unchanged, applicants who are turned down or feel they are being harassed can appeal to the Interior Ministry or the Israeli courts. Nevertheless, if the harassment grows, it could have a chilling effect that causes fewer potential immigrants to see Israel as the first place to go.

In addition to examining eligibility, Nativ also is involved in cultural activities aimed at preserving Israel’s connection with diaspora communities and encouraging emigration from the former Soviet Union. The responsible minister can have a direct impact on the content of these activities. For example, if today these activities usually revolve around secular Israeli culture, Maoz could insist on increasing the “Jewish identity” component, increasing the religious element.

However, it is doubtful that that kind of programming would attract the target audience, the vast majority of whom are secular and the majority of whom live in mixed families.

One way or the other, the grandparent clause in the law of return, whose scope both Maoz and Bezalel Smotrich want to reduce, if not cancel altogether, will be difficult to change since the influence of the minister in charge of Nativ will be relatively limited. He can lobby for it and express his opinions on the matter and perhaps influence public discourse, but the final decision of moving ahead with an amendment, which would profoundly affect relations between Israel and the diaspora, lies with the prime minister.

In response to Maoz’s claims, Nativ had this to say: “All those claiming eligibility for immigration visas are examined according to Population and Immigration Authority procedures, which derive from the Law of Return. Nativ’s consular officials have no discretion in vis a vis procedures. If there is any doubt, the case is forwarded by Nativ to the Population Authority for a final decision.”

As to the claims made by Schechter, Nativ said that “the Civil Service Commissioner had suspended the employee from his position and from the organization. The employee appealed in court and the judge dismissed the appeal.

Schechter is awaiting a trial at the disciplinary court of the Civil Service Commission, where a decision will be made on his continued employment. Maoz has no information about the case that was handled by the investigations division against Schechter or the reasons for his suspension by the commissioner.”