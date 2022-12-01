Ex-Israeli Army Chief Calls for ‘Million People’ to Take to Streets Against New Government

Warning that prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s new coalition could harm Israeli democracy and security, retired IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot called for nationwide protests against what is shaping up to be the most right-wing and religious government in the country’s history.

"If Netanyahu harms the national interests of the State of Israel, if he harms Israeli democracy, state education, and the IDF as the people's army," the rookie National Unity Party MK warned newspaper Yediot Aharonot, "the way to deal with it is to take a million people out to the streets. I will be among them."

"I condemn the cynical exploitation of Ben-Gvir and his ilk. We must not create a situation where soldiers do not want to serve in battle because of the way soldiers are treated by parties with an agenda. Those who bring the IDF into the political discourse weaken the army in a long-term view for public gain short term,” Eisenkot said, only days after his political ally and fellow former IDF chief Benny Gantz accused Otzma Yehudit chair Itamar Ben-Gvir of looking to establish a private militia in the West Bank.

Members of the nascent coalition responded harshly to Eisenkot’s call for protests, with Likud MK Miki Zohar tweeting that his “statement was not intended to be used as a legitimate call for a demonstration, but rather it is a clear and shameful attempt at incitement.”

Ben-Gvir, who is slated to become the first-ever National Security Minister in the next government, has demanded power over civil administration and law enforcement in the West Bank, which Gantz said could “lead to the severance of coordination with the Palestinians and a security escalation” and “may cost human lives.”

Ben-Gvir, a discipline of far-right Rabbi Meir Kahane, is set to serve as National Security Minister in the new government and has received promises that the coalition will pass legislation granting him the ability to set policy for the police, including Border Police companies operating in the West Bank.

During his short political career in office, Ben-Gvir has developed a reputation as a firebrand, making numerous controversial statements and using his personal handgun threateningly.

In the most recent incident last month, he pulled out a pistol and shouted "If they throw stones, shoot them," apparently referring to the Palestinians rioters, during clashes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Earlier this week, Ben-Gvir denounced the army’s decision to send a soldier to prison for 10 days after he was filmed threatening left-wing activists, “[Itamar] Ben-Gvir is going to bring order to this place. That’s it, you’ve had it, the fun is over.”

Ben-Gvir called on the Israeli military to rethink the punishment of a soldier who threatened left-wing activists in Hebron last week.

At a meeting with the soldier's father on Tuesday, the Kahanist lawmaker demanded that "the IDF chief of staff and the army leadership think twice about this punishment."

In a speech at an Israel Democracy Institute conference this week, Eisenkot warned that “the behavior of the future coalition undermines the authority of command in the IDF, harms public trust and may lead to the disbandment of the army.”