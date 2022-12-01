The High Court of Justice on Thursday gave the Education Ministry 14 days to respond to a petition from the right-wing Lavi organization against the commencement of a regulation that for the first time dictates how schools should treat LGBTQ students.

Justice Yael Willner obligated Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton to provide a preliminary response to the petition, and to respond to the organization’s request for an interim injunction to be issued against the new regulation until a ruling is made on the petition.

The petition filed this week by the organization alleges that the new guidelines were passed without authority by the caretaker government “in haste and in a rush in the end of its days after it lost the Knesset’s confidence – without respecting the choices of the voter, contrary to the criteria set by the Supreme Court regarding the restraint that a caretaker government must employ.”

Open gallery view Justice Yael Willner in February. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The organization also claims that “the guidelines are unprecedented official directives that reflect an ultra-progressive attitude that is counter to the attitude of many communities in Israel. The wording of the directives runs counter to the positions of the emerging coalition, compels the entire education system in Israel to adopt radical positions, and illustrates the scorn that certain ministers in the caretaker government show for the clear choice made by the public in the election.”

Last month, for the first time and after many years’ wait, the Education Ministry issued a procedure regarding how schools should act in regard to LGBTQ students and families. The document obligates schools to provide supplemental training for teachers on the subject, to learn transgender students’ preferred pronouns and to formulate standards prohibiting discrimination on the basis of gender or sexual orientation.

Work on the guidelines began during Naftali Bennett's tenure as education minister in 2019, but was repeatedly delayed because of what ministry officials termed as technical issues.

Ministry officials told a Knesset panel in March that the document would be issued at the start of the current school year, but its release was again pushed off, this time due to the November 2022 election. Shasha-Biton’s office recently pushed for the document to be published for fear that it would be further delayed – or even shelved – under a different education minister.

Open gallery view Gender-neutral restrooms at the Open Democratic School in Jaffa. Credit: Daniel Bar-On

The new guidelines, which were formulated in consultation with LGBTQ organizations and academics involved in the field, address schools’ conduct regarding LGBTQ-related issues as well as conduct toward LGBTQ students. The document also instructs schools to address the LGBTQ issue in social studies lessons.

On a systemic level, the guidelines call for schools to provide training for teachers on the subject, to establish rules that emphasize prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and to incorporate LGBTQ issues in social studies classes.

On a personal level, school faculty are required to allow students to discuss their sexual orientations and uncertainties regarding themselves. The guidelines also refer to transgender students, and note that staff must clarify which pronouns each student uses and “if they should be addressed as masculine/feminine/other.”

On other issues related to transgender students and separation by gender – such as use of restrooms, gym class and sleeping accommodations on field trips – the document leaves it up to the schools, but emphasizes that decisions must take into consideration the needs of the student, the position of the student’s parents, and the possibilities that exist at the school.

The document states that “As part of a broad ethical and professional outlook, the education system has a professional duty to educate all of its students in an egalitarian worldview, in which every person has the right to live his life without fear of discrimination or rejection because of his gender identity or sexual orientation.”