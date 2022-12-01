Likud and Otzma Yehudit have agreed to splinter Israel's Social Equality Ministry by moving its divisions for senior citizens and the young to the Negev and Galilee Development Ministry under Otzma Yehudit's control. But government sources warn the move will effectively deprive the ministry of most of its power, according to sources familiar with the coalition agreement between the two parties.

Gutting the equality ministry's senior and youth divisions would mark a surgical change in the very structure and character of the Social Equality Ministry. Two government sources further told Haaretz that the ministry's Economic Development Authority, which oversees a five-year economic development plan for Israel's Arab communities, as well as the Authority for the Development of Haredi Society, are expected to be moved into the Prime Minister’s Office.

As of now, the Authority for the Advancement of Women is expected to remain under the Social Equality Ministry's control, as will the units dealing with LGBTQ issues and the aging population of Holocaust survivors. As of now, it remains unclear who will take over the ministry in the next government.

“The decision to move the elderly division is throwing all the work done by the last governments into the trash and is turning into a cynical game of politics,” one senior government official said.

The Social Equality Ministry had previously been named the Senior Citizens Ministry – Israel counts about 900,000 elderly, close to a 10th of the entire population. The ministry was initially established in 2006 within the Prime Minister’s office, but a year later was turned into a full-fledged ministry, headed by Rafi Eitan, leader of the country's Pensioners party.

The ministry’s current budget is about 370 million shekels (108 million dollars) a year, and is mostly concerned with elderly Israelis living independently, who are not in the purview of the Labor or Welfare ministries.

Among its recent achievements, the ministry won an increase in allowance and income support for senior citizens equal to 70 percent of the minimum wage, the establishment of a ministerial committee on the elderly (“the old-age cabinet”), establishment of a 100 million shekel national program to alleviate loneliness among the elderly led by a full-time official, as well as enrichment programs for senior citizens.

The government source who spoke to Haaretz expressed concern that transferring the unit overseeing elderly Israelis out of the ministry would strike a severe blow. “It’s a cynical political game that harms senior citizens,” he added. “There was no professional discussion about it, everything was political."

As a result, the official says that there will be no government body solely responsible for the range of issues affecting the elderly. “Separating senior citizens from the Holocaust Survivors’ Rights Authority is another mistake from a practical point of view,” he added. “It’s a decision that will affect the government’s ability to comprehensively treat the overlapping elderly and Holocaust survivor populations."