How Proposed Changes to Israel’s Conversion Policy Will Impact Thousands of Jews
If the incoming government’s proposed bill to regulate conversions becomes law, it will deliver a fatal blow to the rights and sense of belonging of thousands of families in Israel, say critics. Here’s what you need to know
To date, every single attempt to create a law that would regulate conversions in Israel – and there have been many such efforts in recent decades – has failed.
In the News
