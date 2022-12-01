Jewish Women Can Be Both Religious and Feminist, No Thanks to Israel's Illiberal Leftists

Anat Kamm, a prominent Haaretz editor and columnist, feels that a woman cannot be both feminist and religious.

Of the criticism voiced by religious Jewish women against the incoming Israeli government’s plans to expand sex segregation in the public sphere, Kamm writes: “Dear religious women, at the least don’t pretend. Don’t lie to yourselves and to us… There is no such thing as a religious feminist.” These women must decide, argues Kamm, “either religious or feminist.”

This stance is disappointingly shallow. We all live with contradictions, as does Kamm. We could direct the question back at her: “Dear leftist, don’t lie to yourself and to us. It is impossible to be a leftist and an Israeli, to live and pay taxes in a country that has been an occupier for over half a century.”

What would Kamm answer to that? She would probably reply that it is complicated. It is indeed. We all negotiate between conflicting commitments and affiliations. But Kamm denies membership in the feminist club from those whose lives she does not make even the slightest effort to understand.

There is a famous line from a song by the late singer-songwriter Meir Ariel. The Arab speaker in the song teases Israeli Jews, reminding them that “At the end of every Hebrew sentence you say, lurks an Arab smoking a hookah.” Likewise, every sentence we say in Hebrew is immersed in patriarchal structures, as is the case with ancient languages. So what are we to do? Should we avoid speaking Hebrew if we are to remain faithful to our feminism? What language will be left for us to speak?

Likewise, every institution in which we function – the market, family structures, academia and the kinds of knowledge it validates – are all steeped in historical power structures designed by and for men. Are we to avoid participating in these institutions because they present us with unavoidable and sometimes intolerable contradictions?

All of us, religious and secular, try in our own way to dismantle the master’s house from within. There is no other place from which to take action. My observant Jewish feminist friends stand firm in the middle, remaining faithful to their religious commitments while at the same time insisting on deconstructing every unnecessary, sexist power structure within religion.

Kamm’s op-ed embarrassed me, especially because religious people may mistakenly associate me with that reductive position. To an undiscerning eye, Kamm and I, two secular leftist women, are of the same demographic. But my liberalism respects religious freedom, even when I do not understand. That’s the deal with liberalism.

Numerous religious and ultra-Orthodox women have been uprooting mountains in recent decades, resolutely revolutionizing the Jewish world. They are fighting the rigidity of rabbinical courts and the silencing of sexual assault victims. They object to sex segregation and extreme demands of “modesty.” They absorb enough rage, blasphemy, ostracization and belittlement within their own communities. They are struggling to become halakhic arbiters and Talmudic scholars. They are educating new generations of stronger and freer women.

Alumni of a Jerusalem religious girls' school protest against sexual assaults by a faculty member, holding signs reading 'protect me,' this year. Credit: Emil Salman

And after they are condemned by their own communities, secular people explain to them that if they want to read the Torah in the synagogue or object to sitting at the back of the bus, then they are neither “authentic” nor “representative” of religious women. And if they miraculously survive all of these forms of denigration, here comes Anat Kamm to explain to them that they are not real feminists. Thank you very much indeed.

The common denominator that should connect all of us in this challenging time for Israeli democracy is our commitment to human rights and minority rights, to government transparency and the rule of law.

Instead of targeting those who are determined to return women to their “natural place” in the home, as many of the newly elected representatives in the upcoming Israeli government wish to do, Kamm attacks the women who stand up to them because these women do not speak her dialect and are not part of her exact minuscule ideological circle.

This, please excuse the cliché, is a textbook example of the problem with the left.

Dr. Yofi Tirosh is the vice dean of the Tel Aviv University Faculty of Law. Twitter: @YofiTirosh