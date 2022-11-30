UNRWA Finds Underground Tunnel Below Gaza Elementary School

The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine refugees announced on Tuesday that it located an underground tunnel below an elementary school it operates in Gaza.

The organization claims to have sealed the tunnel permanently and expressed "outrage and condemnation" to the authorities in the Gaza Strip.

"The presence of a man-made cavity underneath the grounds of an UNRWA school is a serious violation of the Agency’s neutrality and a breach of international law," the organization said in a statement, adding that it "exposes children and Agency staff to significant security and safety risks."

UNRWA further stated that it demands that "all parties respect the neutrality and inviolability of United Nations premises at all times," and that "such flagrant breaches of neutrality are serious violations of the Agency’s privileges and immunities, and they jeopardize the ability of UNRWA to provide support and protection to the 1.4 million Palestine refugees in need in Gaza."