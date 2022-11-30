Haaretz - back to home page
UNRWA Finds Underground Tunnel Below Gaza Elementary School

The UN's aid organization for Palestine refugees claims to have sealed the tunnel permanently, and said that it is a 'serious violation of the Agency’s neutrality and a breach of international law'

UNRWA's Abu Hussein School in the northern Gaza strip, which was hit by an Israeli tank shell on July 30, 2014, killing 15 people.
UNRWA's Abu Hussein School in the northern Gaza strip, which was hit by an Israeli tank shell on July 30, 2014, killing 15 people.Credit: Anadolu Agency
The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine refugees announced on Tuesday that it located an underground tunnel below an elementary school it operates in Gaza.

The organization claims to have sealed the tunnel permanently and expressed "outrage and condemnation" to the authorities in the Gaza Strip.

"The presence of a man-made cavity underneath the grounds of an UNRWA school is a serious violation of the Agency’s neutrality and a breach of international law," the organization said in a statement, adding that it "exposes children and Agency staff to significant security and safety risks."

UNRWA further stated that it demands that "all parties respect the neutrality and inviolability of United Nations premises at all times," and that "such flagrant breaches of neutrality are serious violations of the Agency’s privileges and immunities, and they jeopardize the ability of UNRWA to provide support and protection to the 1.4 million Palestine refugees in need in Gaza."

