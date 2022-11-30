Netanyahu Condemns Trump on Antisemites: 'He Made a Mistake. I Hope It's Not Repeated'

WASHINGTON—Prime Minister-in-waiting Benjamin Netanyahu condemned former U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to host avowed antisemites Kanye West and Nick Fuentes at his Mar-A-Lago estate, in the first comments from an Israeli official on the scandal.

"I condemned Kanye West's antisemitic statements. Straight away, I thought that was just wrong and misplaced. And I think that that's what I would say about President Trump's decision to dine with this person I think is wrong and misplaced. I think it's a mistake. He shouldn't do that," Netanyahu said in an interview with Bari Weiss.

Bipartisan lawmakers, organizations and Jewish officials roundly condemned the former president's hosting of West and Fuentes. The meeting – perhaps Trump’s most notable association with extremists with histories of explicit antisemitic remarks – threw his nascent 2024 presidential campaign into turmoil, with many former allies directly calling Trump out for the meeting.

Netanyahu, who had a notable falling out with Trump after he congratulated Joe Biden on his 2020 electoral victory, then stressed the Trump administration's unabashed support for Israel in hopes of defending the former president.

"He has been a tremendous supporter of Israel, and I'm unabashedly appreciative of what he did for Israel. He did great things for Israel in recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, long overdue, given that it happened 3,000 years ago under King David. He moved the American embassy there. He recognized our sovereignty on the Golan Heights, from which we were attacked for years by Syria. He got out of this dangerous Iran deal, and I appreciate all that it doesn't take away from. Also, you know, he's been very supportive of the Jewish people. So I think he made a mistake. I hope it's not repeated. That's all I can tell you," Netanyahu continued.

In the interview – which largely included Netanyahu repeating platitudes shared in his recently released memoirs about the Palestinians, Iran and his domestic political opposition – he also defended himself against allegations that he helped fuel the rise of Putinism alongside other authoritarian leaders – an accusation directly lobbied by former U.S. President Barack Obama shortly before he left office.

"To describe me as this boorish, anti-democratic strongman, when I'm actually a 19th-century democrat, don't put me in that bind. I'm probably more versed, or equally versed, in the basic texts of modern democracy than any of the governing leaders of Western democracies today," Netanyahu said.

"What I worry about most is, there is a war right now of ideas, more than any hot war, and it is between Putinism – which, by the way, is subscribed to, at some level, by [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan or Netanyahu or [former Philippines President Rodrigo] Duterte and [former U.S. President Donald] Trump – and a vision of a liberal market-based democracy that has all kinds of flaws and is subject to all kinds of legitimate criticism, but on the other hand is sort of responsible for most of the human progress we've seen over the last 50, 75 years," Obama had said.

"That's childish," Netanyahu said about such groupings. "I always put myself to elections. I have never challenged an election. Look, Erdogan's best friend for several years was Barack Obama. They were close buddies. I think that changed after Erdogan threw more journalists in jail and basically turned Turkey into a less than stellar democracy. Our relations have improved. He used to call me Hitler every six hours."

"Just as Barack Obama had good relations with Turkey, and just as President Biden meets with the leaders of China or the leaders of other countries in our region who are not exactly Luxembourg democracies—that's what foreign policy does. It's a combination of interest and values, and you balance them," he added.