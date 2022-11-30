Palestinian Killed by Israeli Fire in the West Bank, Palestinian Health Ministry Says

A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli army fire in the village of Ya'bad near the West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported Wednesday.

According to residents of Ya'bad who spoke to Haaretz, the man, 26 year-old Mohammed Taoufiq Badarnah, was reportedly killed as the IDF was encircling the home of a former Palestinian prisoner, Abed el-Anni Harzallah, demanding that he turn himself in, which he did.

The IDF released a statement confirming the arrest.

Abed Harzallah, the Palestinian former prisoner arrested by IDF in the West Bank, today.

During the event, clashes reportedly broke out, resulting in Badarnah being shot and critically wounded. He was evacuated to hospital in Jenin and soon died.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, four Palestinians were killed by the IDF on Tuesday in separate incidents across the West Bank, and more than 140 have been killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making it the deadliest year since 2006.