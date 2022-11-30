MK Amir Ohana (Likud) has apologized to Nir Hefetz, a former aide to Benjamin Netanyahu who turned state’s evidence, for having revealed a police interrogation tactic used against him that was under a gag order.

The apology was part of a settlement the two reached in Hefetz’s libel suit, which originally sought 500,000 shekels ($145,000) in damages. Ohana had asked that the court approve the settlement only after the November 1 election, and it did so last week.

Ohana said in his apology, which was given in court, that “in my remarks from the Knesset podium, I responded to Knesset members’ questions and criticized the law enforcement agencies’ actions. My comments regarding Mr. Hefetz were never intended to harm Mr. Hefetz. On a personal level, I am deeply sorry for any personal harm Mr. Hefetz suffered due to this issue.”

The apology was first reported on Tuesday by Channel 13 television.

Open gallery view Nir Hefetz, the key witness in the Netanyahu trial. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

In his remarks to the Knesset in 2019, when he was serving as justice minister in Netanyahu’s government, Ohana said, “according to various reports, they arrested Nir Hefetz ... when he was all bitten up and begging to be brought to a doctor ... And then they brought in a young woman who had no connection to the investigations against the prime minister and asked her a series of invasive, intrusive questions about the nature of her relationship with the witness,” meaning Hefetz.

In his suit, Hefetz termed the reports a “lethal character assassination” intended to make him retract his testimony in the Bezeq-Walla case. Netanyahu has been charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in that case for allegedly giving regulatory benefits to the Bezeq telecommunications behemoth in exchange for favorable coverage from its internet news site, Walla.

Hefetz filed a lawsuit against Ohana, but a Tel Aviv court rejected the lawsuit because lawmakers are entitled to parliamentary immunity. However, the judge in the case admonished Ohana for his actions, noting that he was Justice Minister during the 2019 speech in the Knesset.

"[Ohana] made the decision to disobey the gag order in order to achieve a goal, while ignoring – or at the very least closing his eyes – to the court order that was given to protect Hefetz and another witness," the judge said. Hefetz appealed the decision by the Tel Aviv court, leading to the settlement approved earlier this month.

The lawsuit was also filed against radio show host Yaakov Bardugo, for allegedly sharing files called "Likud Unity" on Whatsapp. That lawsuit is still pending.