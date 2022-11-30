Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman instructed the treasury on Wednesday to prepare to revoke government funding to the Al Saraya Theater in Jaffa overs its plan to screen the Jordanian film “Farha,” which depicts IDF soldiers murdering a Palestinian family during Israel’s War of Independence.

Lieberman’s directive came after Culture Minister Chili Tropper called to cancel government funding for the theater earlier in the day. Tropper's announcement implied he hasn't seen the movie, but is instead relying on “reports.”

“The decision of a cultural institution budgeted by the state to screen the movie is an unacceptable move that requires it takes all the possible steps, including denying it funds, with the goal of preventing the screening of this shocking film or other similar ones in the future,” Lieberman told the media.

“Israel is a place to present Israeli and international works, but is certainly not the place to slander IDF soldiers and the security forces who are acting day and night to defend and protect all the citizens and residents living here,” he added.

Tropper claimed the film features "false accusations against IDF soldiers, describes a massacre of a family while comparing it to the actions of the Nazis during the Holocaust," denouncing Al Saraya Theatre "providing a stage to lies and libels."

Open gallery view A still from 'Farha.' Credit: TaleBox / Picture Tree International

The film, directed by Darin J. Sallam, is scheduled to be released on Netflix on Thursday. The film is set in 1948 and focuses on a young Palestinian woman whose father locks her in a dark storage room to protect her during an IDF attack on their village. The film’s trailer and advertisements say it was inspired by real events.

A letter received by Tropper earlier on Wednesday morning by the right-wing group Btsalmo states: “The movie is a pure blood libel against IDF soldiers … the terrifying massacre scene lasts about 15 minutes and is very central to the plot, during which IDF soldiers leave a newborn baby to die in the field. It was designed under the inspiration of the Nazi stormtroopers in the Holocaust. This is an attack on every citizen of Israel and every IDF soldier.”

The CEO of Btsalmo, Shai Glick, called on Tropper to prevent the holding of the screening and to cancel funding if it does take place.