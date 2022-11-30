Israel's Military Police to Probe Alleged Abuse of Palestinians by Soldiers at Checkpoint

Israel's Military Police Criminal Investigation Division opened an investigation on Wednesday following complaints by Palestinian drivers that IDF soldiers beat and abused them at the Maccabim checkpoint north of Jerusalem.

Four drivers, whose accounts were revealed on Wednesday on Reshet Bet radio, related similar stories, on different occasions, of severe violence and threats by the soldiers at the checkpoint, also claiming they were detained there for long hours with no food or water.

The drivers are car owners who wait every day on the Palestinian side of the checkpoint to drive Palestinian laborers back to their homes in the West Bank. They all say that the soldiers detained them for no reason.

One of them said that the soldiers pulled him out of his car and held him blindfolded for 12 hours, so he can’t identify them.

“I sat on the floor handcuffed, blindfolded, with no water or food. They cursed me and humiliated me. After a few hours, they threatened me with a knife. I asked them to call the police if I have done anything. They told me 'We’ll fuck you up,'" he testified.

Another told that he too was detained, blindfolded, for 12 hours. “I heard one of them shout: ‘Let me kick him in the balls.’ The beat me, shoved me, smoked my cigarettes, grabbed me by the shirt and flung me into a wall while handcuffed.”

In addition, he says that the soldiers confiscated his personal effects, including his cellphone. “They perused messages and videos and deleted pictures. When the second shift arrived they called a soldier from the first shift and he gave them the password. They also nosed around my phone, answered phones, and told people that I’m under investigation.”

“I’m afraid. This is my work. This is how I make a living. Tomorrow they’ll lynch me, torture me. Who will say anything to them? No one,” he added.

Another driver said that four soldiers took him to an area without cameras and beat him. “They broke three of my ribs, took my cigarettes and my necklace and only gave back my phone,” he says.

Another man, an East Jerusalem resident, said that the soldiers punched him, asked him what he thinks about the terror attack at Shuafat checkpoint and cursed him. He says that the Military Police took his testimony as part of the investigation.

The IDF Spokesperson said in response that “The IDF regards any incident of exceeding authority and unnecessary use of force gravely,” adding that at the end of the investigation, the findings will be sent to the military prosecution for review.