Israeli Hummus Brand Optimistic That No Major Recall on Horizon After Salmonella Detected

A subsidiary of Israeli food giant Osem-Nestle, the Sabra brand believes the source of the outbreak stems from the raw tahini used in their hummus, but do not expect a long-term shutdown of its production line

Hadar Kane
Sabra Hummus.Credit: Eyal Toueg
Israeli Health Ministry inspectors on Wednesday will inspect a Sabra hummus manufacturing plant after salmonella bacteria were found in the Abu Marwan hummus brand where it is manufactured. The products affected have an expiration date of December 26, 2022.

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, the Health Ministry’s head of public health services, instructed the Food Service in the ministry to conduct the inspection.

After the contamination was discovered on Tuesday afternoon, Sabra – a subsidiary of Osem-Nestle – announced a wide-spread recall of 15 types of hummus products. The company believes the source of the salmonella was in the raw tahini used in the final product.

Osem had immediately reported abnormal findings to the Health Ministry as part of its routine testing, after another Israeli food manufacturing giant had failed to disclose for a week that some of its products were contaminated with the bacteria.

Israeli Health Ministry’s head of public health services Sharon Alroy-PreisCredit: אמיל סלמן

At this point, the company is optimistic and believes that despite the salmonella findings, a long-term shutdown of the production line is unlikely. By contrast, it took seven months for the popular Elite line of chocolate products to return to shelves in the last major recall in Israel, which only started re-shelving stores a little more than a week ago.

Seven months ago, Strauss announced a recall that was expanded to all the confectionaries the company produces after salmonella was discovered in the raw materials used to prepare the chocolate. A Health Ministry inspection of the plant found serious problems and its production license was revoked for months.

In contrast, Osem said their examination of the machines on the production line have so far tested negative for salmonella, and they estimate that the factory will be closed only temporarily, until they are certain there are no more tainted products.

The two dominant companies in the prepared salads market in Israel are Strauss Group, with its Achla brand and an approximate 40 percent market share, and Osem, with its Sabra brand claiming a 31 percent share of the market – based on data from StoreNext Technologies.

