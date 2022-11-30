Haaretz - back to home page
26-year-old Shot Dead in Southern Bedouin Town

Police believe the shooting centered over a family land dispute that ended in the young man’s death, which follows the murder of four Arabs across the country last week alone

Police forces at the scene of the murder in Rahat early Wednesday morning.
Police forces at the scene of the murder in Rahat early Wednesday morning.Credit: Police Spokesperson
A 26-year-old man was shot dead in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the southern Bedouin city of Rahat, which Israeli police are now investigating as a murder.

The man was mortally wounded from the shooting and was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police suspect an inter-family conflict over disputed land as the primary reason behind the shooting.

Four Arabs have been murdered in the last week alone, with two shooting incidents occurring in the central Arab city of Tira within days. Two young men were shot dead last Friday morning while they were sitting in a car near the cemetery, in an apparent gang dispute.

One day later in a separate incident, a double murder took place at a café in a mall in the city. Two gunmen opened fire on the café, killing one man and employee who was caught in the crossfire, while a third was lightly injured. Police said the employee was not a target of the gunmen.

