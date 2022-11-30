16-year-old Bedouin Succumbs to Wounds After Being Shot by Police on Election Day

A 16-year-old from the Bedouin town of Arara in the Negev died on Wednesday from his wounds after being accidentally shot in the neck by a police officer on election night in early November.

Issa Hani al-Talakat was initially hospitalized in moderate to serious condition. He was being treated in the Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva and his condition had improved recently. However, he was operated on Wednesday morning and died within minutes, said his uncle.

Al-Talakat was able to speak more easily in the past few days, get up from his bed for short walks and even eat some solid food, said Riad al-Talakat, Issa’s uncle.

He underwent an operation on Wednesday morning to place a nasogastric tube to feed him liquids – and died. The family has not ruled out the possibility that medical malpractice led to his death and are waiting for the autopsy results.

According to the police, the shot that wounded Al-Talakat was fired after motorists drove wildly through the town of Arara and endangered a police officer.

The Justice Ministry’s unit for investigating police misconduct questioned under caution a police officer with the rank of chief inspector who may have been the officer who fired the shot as a criminal suspect. They also questioned another Border Police officer who was at the scene. Both were released under restrictive conditions.

The commander of the Aro’er police station said the officer claimed he fired at a car that was coming towards him at a high speed, and accidentally hit al-Talakat, who was a passerby on the street, according to a source on the Arara town council.

Riad al-Talakat said the police officer fired when a number of cars were celebrating the results for the United Arab List party in the Knesset election after the television exit poll results were announced.

“There was a car that went a bit wild, maybe too much. One of the policemen drew his gun and shot at the car without any warning.” Issa was standing at the time on the side of the road next to the railing, just watching the celebrations, and the bullet hit him.”

Al-Talakat said Issa was not driving a car: “He simply was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”