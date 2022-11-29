Haaretz - back to home page
Israeli Woman Injured in Suspected Ramming Attack by a Settlement North of Jerusalem, Palestinian Driver Shot

The Israeli military is investigating whether the run-in was an intentional attack or a road accident

Yaniv Kubovich
Yaniv Kubovich
Yaniv Kubovich
Yaniv Kubovich

A 20-year-old woman was being treated on Monday after being run over by a car near the settlement of Kochav Ya'akov just north of Jerusalem, in what the Israeli military suspects may have been an attack.

The Palestinian driver was shot by police after a chase, police reported.

Magen David Adom parademics reported that the victim was fully conscious at the scene, and was referred to a nearby hospital in serious condition with an injury to her head.

This is a developing story.

