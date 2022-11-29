Haaretz - back to home page
Palestinian Seriously Hurt in Clashes With Israeli Forces Near Hebron

Reservists came under attack from locals after their Jeep broke down near Beit Ummar

Yaniv Kubovich
Jack Khoury
IDF troops seen patrolling the streets of a Palestinian village near the West Bank city of Hebron at night.
IDF troops seen patrolling the streets of the Palestinian village of Beit Ummar near the West Bank city of Hebron in 2015. Credit: IDF Spokesman
Five Palestinians were injured on Monday night, one of them seriously, in clashes with the Israeli Defense Forces in the West Bank.

Two Israeli military Jeeps carrying reservist soldiers broke down during a training exercise. While the soldiers were waiting for a backup team to evacuate them and their vehicles, disturbances broke out in the nearby Palestinian village of Beit Ummar, some 11 kilometers from Hebron, and residents pelted the soldiers with rocks.

In response, the soldiers opened fire on the protestors. According to a report from the Palestinian Red Crescent, five people were hit by live fire. One of them sustained serious injuries, after being hit in the chest.

