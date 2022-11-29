Netanyahu Pushing for Law Allowing Convicted MK to Become Minister by Next Week

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party has begun collecting the 61 MKs’ signatures needed to replace the Knesset speaker, as a first step toward swiftly passing two key laws even before the new government is sworn in.

One is an amendment to the Basic Law on Government that would enable Shas leader Arye Dery to become a minister despite his recent criminal conviction. The other is an amendment to the Police Ordinance that would give the designated national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, the power to set policy for the police.

Likud may also seek to pass other laws during this time – first and foremost a repeal of the law that allows any four MKs to split off from their party and form an independent Knesset faction.

Current Speaker Mickey Levy won’t be replaced this week, because Likud and its allies haven’t yet collected the necessary 61 signatures. So far, United Torah Judaism is refusing to let its seven MKs sign, charging that Likud has conducted coalition talks with it in a dilatory fashion and has even backtracked on some agreements.

But the talks with UTJ are expected to make enough progress in the coming days that party chairman Yitzchak Goldknopf will let his MKs sign the request by the end of the week.

Open gallery view Arye Dery in the Knesset. Credit: Olivier Fitoussi

Levy said on Tuesday that “contrary to various reports, I don’t intend to deliberately delay the election of the next Knesset speaker. An orderly handover of power is a supreme democratic value in my view. When a request comes from 61 Knesset members, I’ll examine it and convene the Knesset, in accordance with the law and High Court of Justice rulings on the matter, within a few days, subject to the plenary agenda.”

If a request is filed this week, Levy is widely expected to hold the election for a new speaker next Monday or Tuesday.

Likud’s current plan is to appoint one of its own MKs, Yariv Levin, as temporary speaker. Technically, the law doesn’t allow the appointment of a temporary speaker, but Likud can’t leave Levy in office if it wants to pass the requisite legislation even before the new government is sworn in.

Consequently, Levin will be elected as a permanent speaker, then resign when the time comes for him to receive a cabinet appointment, clearing the way for someone else to fill the vacancy.

Open gallery view MK Yariv Levin at the Knesset last June Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

As soon as Levin is appointed, work will begin on the two bills. Likud sources estimate that it will take at least a week to pass them; the opposition will try to delay their passage for as long as possible.

By law, a prime minister-designate has four weeks to form a government, and Netanyahu’s four weeks end on December 12. Consequently, any delay in appointing the speaker or passing these laws could push him over this deadline.

However, the law also allows the president to grant a two-week extension, and Netanyahu will most likely request and receive this extra time.

Open gallery view Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog after the election.

Complicating matters further, Likud has so far signed coalition agreements with only two of its potential partners, Otzma Yehudit and Noam. Talks with the other three – Religious Zionism, Shas and UTJ – are close to completion, but may still not be finished by the December 12 deadline.