Jewish Suspect Behind Torched Cars in Arab Town Put in Administrative Detention

Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed an order on Monday approving the detention for four months without trial of a far-right Jewish activist suspected of involvement in the torching of cars last week in and around the Arab village of Abu Ghosh.

The suspect, Avraham Yered, who had previously served a three-month stint of administrative detention – without trial – was arrested last week in connection with the arson incidents but was ordered to be released by the court on Tuesday. It was at that point that the administrative detention order was issued.

Yered is the brother of Elisha Yered, who was recently appointed spokesman for newly elected Knesset member Limor Son Har-Melech of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party.

Security sources said that after Avraham was released from his earlier stint in administrative detention in July, he violated a restraining order and “returned to his evil ways.” In addition to suspicions against Avraham involving setting fire to property and throwing Molotov cocktails, his detention is based on intelligence information purportedly showing that he has engaged in other dangerous violations of the law.

Because he is in administrative detention, no charges will be filed against him, and he has not been provided with details regarding why he is being held. He is one of only two Jewish suspects currently in Israeli administrative detention. In addition, according to the Hamoked Center for the Defense of the Individual, as of this month, there are also 820 Palestinians being held without trial.

“We are again being confronted with shameful conduct on the part of the law-enforcement authorities, when there is no evidence even at the lowest threshold for the existence of any kind of criminal offenses related to the detainee,” Yered’s lawyers, Moshe Polsky and Adi Keidar said in a statement. “So they are simply bypassing the courts, [bypassing] all legal procedures in a democratic country and issuing an administrative order against a suspect against whom there is no evidence or anything.”

The two lawyers are representing Avraham on behalf of the right-wing legal defense organization Honenu.

The arson incidents occurred on Friday night at two locations west of Jerusalem – Abu Ghosh and the nearby Arab village of Ein Nakuba. Racist slogans such as “Expel the Arabs” were scrawled nearby, along with Stars of David and the slogan “Am Yisrael Chai,” the Jewish people lives. No one was injured in the incidents.

The suspect’s brother, Elisha, who lives in the unauthorized West Bank outpost of Ramat Migron, is a former spokesman for the Hilltop Youth West Bank settler movement. Elisha Yered was arrested and questioned in August in connection with the theft of Palestinian property, breaking into a building and conspiracy with racist motives. He was released four days later and has not been charged.