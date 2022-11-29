'You Should Be Ashamed': Israeli Envoy Slams Filmmaker Who Set Off Firestorm in India

Israeli officials rushed to condemn noted filmmaker Nadav Lapid on Tuesday, after the well-known iconoclast caused a diplomatic controversy by publicly condemning a popular Indian film as pro-Hindu nationalist “propaganda.”

Speaking at India’s national film festival on Monday evening, Lapid harshly criticized the festival’s inclusion of “The Kashmir Files,” a wildly popular movie promoted by no less than Prime Minister Narendra Modi which depicts the 1990 migration of Kashmiri Hindus from the Muslim-majority Kashmir region – an Indian-administered territory which critics and activists have described as a brutal occupation.

“We were all disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files, that felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival,” Lapid said in a speech at the festival’s closing ceremony.

“I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on stage since the spirit of the festival can truly accept also a critical discussion, which is essential for art and for life.”

The festival is funded by the Indian government and several Indian cabinet ministers were in attendance during Lapid’s comments.

“You should be ashamed,” Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon tweeted at Lapid.

“In Indian culture they say that a guest is like God. You have abused in the worst way the Indian invitation to chair the panel of judges at [the International Film Festival of India] as well as the trust, respect and warm hospitality they have bestowed on you,” he wrote.

“I’m no film expert, but I do know that it’s insensitive and presumptuous to speak about historic events before deeply studying them and which are an open wound in India because many of those involved are still around and still paying a price,” he continued, adding that “as a son of a holocaust survivor,” he was “extremely hurt to see reactions in India to you that are doubting Schindler’s List, the Holocaust and worse. I unequivocally condemn such statements. There is no justification. It does show the sensitivity of the Kashmir issue here.”

The Kashmir Files depicts the flight of Hindus in the 1990s from the Kashmir region, a predominantly Muslim area ruled by India that has been a source of armed conflict between India and neighboring Pakistan. During the period that was the subject of the film, there was a growing Muslim armed insurgency in the area.

The film, which centers around a university student who discovers that his Kashmiri parents had been killed by armed Muslims, has prompted anti-Muslim sentiment, and since it began being shown in India this year, there have been calls in the country to boycott Muslim businesses and even to attack Indian Muslims.

Speaking with Haaretz, senior Israeli officials supported Gilon's move and expressed fear that Lapid's criticism, in the way it was voiced, would damage relations between the countries. The former ambassador to India, Danny Carmon, reinforced Gilon's words and in a tweet stated that Lapid should "apologize for the personal comments on historical facts without sensitivity and without knowing what he is talking about.”

Consul General of Israel to Midwest India Kobbi Shoshani also disavowed Lapid’s statement, recalling in an interview with India’s Times Now that he turned to the filmmaker following the ceremony and told him it was “unacceptable” to use the word propaganda.

“It’s not the opinion or the attitude of the government of Israel,” he said. “We completely don’t accept such speeches.”

Lapid’s comments sparked a firestorm of criticism, with Abhinav Prakash, the national vice president of a youth movement connected to Indian President Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, calling the filmmaker “a Hindu-hating bigot who whitewashes ethnic cleansing” and “not less than a Nazi enabler.”

Aditya Raj Kaul, the executive editor of India’s TV9 network, asked if Lapid would “call Holocaust a propaganda” or categorize “Schindler’s List and The Pianist as propaganda films” while noted Indian actor Anupam Kher told news agency ANI that “if [the] holocaust is right, [the] exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is right too.”

In further comments posted on Instagram, Kher declared that “an ordinary Israeli can understand the plight of a Kashmiri Hindu [but] on the other hand, every country has traitors of its own,” as well, according to the Indian Express.

Lapid has been a harsh critic of Israel and has previously criticized the use of film to “normalize Israeli control” of the West Bank. In an interview with Haaretz in 2019, he declared that” “You love your country so much, you are convinced that everyone needs to love it, and I wanted to say: ‘Look, I’m Israeli and I can hate Israel, say terrible things about it and curse it without end.’”