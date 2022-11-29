Israel's outgoing Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked has refused to grant asylum to a refugee who is likely to face female genital mutilation, despite the fact that the request was unanimously supported by her ministry's consultative committee on refugee policy.

Shaked’s detailed decision acknowledges that the Israeli Supreme Court has ruled that female genital mutilation can be grounds for the granting of refugee status in some instances. However, she stated that the Geneva Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees is not designed to address all of the difficulties and hardships suffered by hundreds of millions of people in developing countries. A threshold of some kind is required as sufficient grounds for persecution to provide a basis for refugee status, Shaked stated.

The minister made it clear that she condemns all forms of female genital mutilation but said that it was not reasonable for Israel to recognize all forms of a cultural practice with an impact on hundreds of millions of people as grounds for refugee status in Israel.

As a matter of principle, female genital mutilation is not one specific practice, she wrote. There are a number of different forms of the practice, and they need to be distinguished from one another, she said.

In practice, Shaked stated, some of them are similar or milder than ceremonial male circumcision. Only a portion of them have the potential to inflict sufficient serious harm that could be considered persecution.

Outgoing Interior Minister Ayelt Shaked Credit: Ilan Assayag

Shaked’s decision states that there is a worrying trend in the Western world that seeks to blur any distinctions among various female genital mutilation practices and that also draws a parallel between female and male circumcision to ban Jews from practicing male ritual circumcision.

Israel signed the Geneva convention on refugees, but it was never ratified by the Knesset. In addition, the Israeli law on entry into the country explicitly states that those who enter Israel illegally should be expelled as quickly as possible. It is therefore argued that the interior minister should construe Israel’s obligations narrowly.

Uncharacteristically, Shaked's and the Population Authority's media teams both informed the media of the decision, even though it was authorized two weeks ago. The Hotline for Refugees and Migrants condemned Shaked’s decision and said it was “shameful” that she would consider the decision the basis for what the organization claimed was “a final round of public relations before she leaves the ministry.”

In the specific case before the committee, Shaked stated that the decision was wrong because it was based primarily on the high proportion of females in the West African country of Sierra Leone who are circumcised during childhood. Furthermore, no data is available for women over the age of 26. As such, an adult woman is far less likely of being forced to undergo the procedure, Shaked claims.

The practice has wide support in the country, Shaked claimed, and there is greater support for it among women than men, including women who have undergone it. In any event, she said, it would be unlikely that a woman seeking asylum in Israel from Sierra Leone would be forced to undergo it in her home country.