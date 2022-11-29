Gaza Palestinian Who Won $13 Million in Israeli Lottery Loses Appeal Against Taxation

An Israeli court denied a tax appeal on Tuesday that had been filed by a Gaza resident who in 2015 won 45 million shekels ($13 million) in an official Israeli sports betting lottery.

The Gazan had challenged a decision by Israeli tax authorities to deduct 32 percent of the winnings from the Winner 16 lottery – 13.5 million shekels (about $4 million)– for the payment of Israeli taxes.

The Gazan’s lawyer, Tarek Bashir, argued that because his client lives in Gaza and has no business or economic activity in Israel, he was entitled to a full exemption from Israeli taxes.

The lawyer cited an agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, the Paris Protocol, that states that Israel will only tax Palestinians on their economic activity inside Israel and transfer 75 percent of what it collects from them to the Palestinian Authority.

The Palestinian also argued that his winnings constituted capital gains, which should only be taxed at a 25 percent rate. The judge rejected all of these arguments, ruling that the man had failed to present a coherent case backed by relevant statutes and court rulings. In denying the appeal, Jerusalem District Court Judge Avigdor Dorot also ordered the Gazan to pay 30,000 shekels ($8,700) in legal expenses.

“The Paris Protocol … is not relevant to this case,” the judge ruled. “In its framework, it states that each party can establish its own taxation arrangements, and that’s what was done in this case.

“The appellant [the Gazan] is also contradicting himself when on one hand, he claims that there was no basis at all for taxing him as a resident of the Palestinian Authority and on the other hand, that to the extent that there was a basis for taxing him, 75 percent of the tax should be transferred to the Palestinian Authority,” the judge said.

“I find that there are grounds to deny the appellant’s claim relating to the Paris Protocol and to rule that it is not relevant to this case.”

The judge also rejected the appellant’s argument that the winnings were capital gains that should be taxed at a lower rate. Israeli tax legislation on lottery winnings is specific and takes precedence over general taxation law relating to capital gains, the judge ruled.