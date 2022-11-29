Amid Layoffs and Hiring Freezes: Birthright Brings Jews to Israeli High-tech

Two weeks ago, 20 young Jews from all over the world landed in Israel for a Birthright program. This in itself isn't news — thousands of young Diaspora Jews come to Israel for trips run by the program each year — but this isn't the run-of-the-mill two-week adventure. They came to participate in a new initiative Birthright is running in conjunction with the Israel Innovation Authority: They will be trained as developers, and then work in the local high-tech sector.

This program will see two cycles each year of about 20 young adults, most of whom have no previous high-tech experience. For several months, the participants undergo a full-stack development boot camp, run by Experis Academy in Tel Aviv, after which they are expected to work in the country's industry. The program pays for the airplane tickets, stay and training – and costs around 4 million shekels ($1.16 million), about a quarter of which is funded by the government.

The current economic crisis has led to a wave of layoffs and hiring freezes in the past few months. Haaretz's economic publication TheMarker has found that international companies, which have traditionally hired entry-level employees, have nearly ceased their hiring and have cut back on their job offerings by dozens of percentage points.

Despite this, the Innovation Authority is operating on the assumption that the high-tech sector is facing a shortage of skilled workers. To combat the issue, the authority is funding similar programs to this one with the aim of solving this issue. Dozens of training and integration firms responded to the authority's request for proposals for "developing human capital for the most knowledge-intensive industry in Israel"; some of them integrate minority communities like Arabs and the Haredim into high-tech, and some direct their efforts toward Jews abroad.

The Innovation Authority helps subsidize these programs, and their support varies in accordance with their costs, ranging from 30 to 60 percent. About 10 programs that bring new immigrants to work in the industry have received funding from the Innovation Authority thus far, including four that were approved just two weeks ago.

Participants in the Birthright program are not expected to make Aliyah, nor is it the purpose of the program, Birthright says. The new high-tech employees do commit to remain in Israel for two years from the end of the training, but the organization says that it does not foresee them extending their stays.

Itaii Levanon, the head of the high-tech human capital department at the Innovation Authority, admits that the participants might leave within a few years, but notes that the program is aimed at people eligible to immigrate to Israel under the Law of Return. "Maybe they'll stay and make aliyah, and maybe they'll work here for a few years and go back to their countries. Most of our programs are really for [new immigrants], but we want to offer them to those eligible, too. Even if they don’t stay, it will help high-tech companies in the short run.”

The Innovation Authority plans to bring 20,000 new workers into the industry in the next few years with the help of the programs it funds, Levanon says. But is paying to bring more entry-level workers from abroad into Israel's pool of jobseekers the right thing to do now? Levanon believes it is.

“First of all, this program was approved a year ago,” Levanon said. “Second, this program will not solve the existing personnel shortage – it adds a few dozen workers to a shortage of tens of thousands. True, we've been in a crisis for the past six months, but we're not afraid to make investments for the long term. We also think that bringing in workers from abroad creates diversity and innovation. It adds international connections. If someone comes into an Israeli company from South America, they'll offer a different cultural viewpoint that the company hadn't had before."

Levanon says that the authority intends to keep supporting such pathways to employment. “Just two weeks ago, we approved funding for four more programs with 600 people, but these are small numbers compared to the shortage we're facing.”