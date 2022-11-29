Ben-Gvir Slams Sentencing of Soldier Who Threatened Left-wing Activists

Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir denounced the decision to send a solider to prison for 10 days after being filmed threatening left-wing activists, and later visited the soldier's home on Tuesday.

At a meeting with the soldier's father on Tuesday, the Kahanist lawmaker demanded that "the IDF chief of staff and the army leadership think twice about this punishment."

"We cannot allow anarchists to come, curse, spit, and attack our heroic soldiers. Soldiers react. You can certainly take them aside and tell them to opt for 'a more proportionate response, less proportionate,' but to send them to prison for ten days? It's not reasonable, it's disproportionate, it's not right," he said.

On Friday, an IDF solider was filmed attacking a left-wing activist in the West Bank city of Hebron on Friday, as another soldier was shown telling one of the activists that “[Itamar] Ben-Gvir is going to bring order to this place. That’s it, you’ve had it, the fun is over," in reference to Ben-Gvir who was named as National Security Minister in the upcoming government giving him expanded law enforcement powers in the West Bank.

Hours after the incident on Friday, the IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi denounced “incidents of physical or verbal violence” as “against the values of the IDF and its orders.

The soldier who assaulted the activists is still being investigated, while the second soldier was tried by his commander on Monday and was sent to prison for 10 days not only for his statement, but also for threatening to beat one of the women activists. The other soldier is currently being investigated by the criminal investigation unit.

The activists who were attacked belong to “Bnei Avraham,” a group of religious Jews who work alongside Palestinians. They arrived in Hebron in solidarity with local Palestinian residents following the violent events during last Saturday’s ‘Chayei Sarah’ pilgrimage.

Police also detained Palestinian activist Issa Amro for attacking a soldier and endangering the public order during Friday's incidents.

Eli Levy, the soldier's father said on Tuesday that he sent his son to be a combat soldier and saw his dedication to the role throughout the last year.

"To our great regret, his anarchist brothers came and cursed him, humiliated him, spat on him, led him to make political statements. Maybe he really shouldn't have said 'Ben-Gvir will make order,' but to send him [to prison] for ten days for something like that? I expect his commanders, and everyone above him to back him, give him support and be in his favor to lift his spirits [so he can] continue the important role that he has."

On Tuesday, MK Moshe Arbel from the Shas party called on MK Ben-Gvir "to leave soldiers outside the political discourse. We cannot allow in any way a solider in IDF uniform to talk about any party in this way. The beloved IDF soldiers protect our country and have to be above politics."

Outgoing Deputy Minister of Defense, Alon Schuster also denounced Ben-Gvir's politicization of the IDF. "We will protect the respect of the security forces and back our professional commanders who have high values."

In a tweet, the outgoing Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, denounced Ben-Gvir. "The incoming government presents: Itamar Ben-Gvir, the national security minister who has been convicted of supporting terrorism and is a target of the Shin Bet now begins his role by fighting against the IDF and slandering its commanders."

Open gallery view Ben-Gvir in the Knesset yesterday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg