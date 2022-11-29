Avi Maoz Given Reins of Civil Society Cooperation Unit Within PM's Office

Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has given a fringe-right, anti-LGBTQ politician control of a division in his office, which would allow him to influence cooperation with civil society organizations.

Although it was omitted from their formal agreement on Sunday, the leader of the far-right Noam party Avi Maoz will take the reins of the Cross-Sector Partnerships Unit within the Prime Minister's Office, which is responsible for managing the relationship of ministries with civil society organizations and local government.

The non-partisan unit may not be able to compel ministries into working with organizations, but it can open the door for fringe organizations to access and work with ministries. Given Noam's conservative leanings, this could place LGBTQ rights groups in Israel in the crosshairs.

The small unit, which has a limited number of employees and is housed within the Prime Minister's Office, has largely operated apolitically, sources from within the PMO said. "It would be very bad if the unit was politicized," one source said.

As part of Likud and Noam's coalition agreement, Maoz was also promoted to deputy minister within the Prime Minister's Office to serve as an authority on "national-Jewish identity," one of his key demands during negotiations. In addition, he was given the reins of Nativ, the government agency in charge of promoting immigration from post-Soviet states.

The leader of the fringe, far-right party had been touring Israeli media panels in recent weeks, calling for a “an authority on national-Jewish identity,” attacking the Education Ministry’s new guidelines to help transgender youth and the ban on conversion therapy.

His party sees itself as a champion of Jewish, national and religious values. It raises the banner of “Jewish identity,” “family values” and fights against what they call “post-modernism.” While all of which could sound reasonable, in practice, Noam’s representatives have emphasized time and again their opposition to LGBTQ and Reform Jews’ rights, as well as their will to reform the judiciary system.