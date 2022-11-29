Disavowing Past Restraint, Netanyahu Threatens to Burn Israel to the Ground
Benjamin Netanyahu was never a liberal democrat, but he wasn't an extremist either, until his unexpected election victory in 2015 and then his 2019 indictment. Now he’s ready to tick the far-right's grim checklist to save his own skin
On a hot July night in the year 64, most of Rome was burnt to the ground. Incendium Magnum Romae – the Great Fire of Rome – they called it. The man who ordered it was none other than Emperor Nero, whom most of you probably know as Nero Claudius Caesar Augustus Germanicus, a young, cruel, ruthless and eminently despised emperor. He first blamed “the Christians,” but contemporary evidence and later historians, particularly Tacitus, directly attributed the fire to Nero, who wanted to bypass the Roman Senate’s objections and remodel Rome in his oversized egomaniacal image.