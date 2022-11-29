Disavowing Past Restraint, Netanyahu Threatens to Burn Israel to the Ground

On a hot July night in the year 64, most of Rome was burnt to the ground. Incendium Magnum Romae – the Great Fire of Rome – they called it. The man who ordered it was none other than Emperor Nero, whom most of you probably know as Nero Claudius Caesar Augustus Germanicus, a young, cruel, ruthless and eminently despised emperor. He first blamed “the Christians,” but contemporary evidence and later historians, particularly Tacitus, directly attributed the fire to Nero, who wanted to bypass the Roman Senate’s objections and remodel Rome in his oversized egomaniacal image.