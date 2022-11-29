Last year's attack on al-Mufaqarah, a Palestinian village near Hebron, elicited a rare public response. Like other attacks that occurred over the weekend in Hebron itself, here too scores of Israelis rioted. In al-Mufaqarah, the settlers threw stones, injured a three-year-old in the head causing moderate injuries, attacked farm animals, broke windows and damaged cars.

Shortly afterward, the head of the Israel Defense Forces Central Command, Yehuda Fuchs, came to the village to meet with the residents, and vowed to ensure their safety. Israel is committed to bringing the rioters to justice, Fuchs told them.

A year later, the residents of al-Mufaqarah have come to realize that there’s not much left of Fuchs’ promise.

Scores of settlers joined in the rioting, but the State Prosecutor has filed indictments against only two, both of them minors who deny they took part in the incident. Only one of them has been indicted for attempted assault on several Palestinians as well as for disturbing the peace and vandalizing vehicles. This is in spite of the evidence of multiple participants in the attack, including Israeli and Palestinian eyewitnesses to the attack as well as videos.

A video documentation of the settlers' attack at al-Mufaqarah.

In addition, the other minor has been indicted for attacking a soldier, and prosecutors are still examining a second case of suspected assault of a soldier, even though the formal investigation of the incident was completed in February.

The investigation includes statements from just two Palestinians, even though scores of villagers were there at the time of the rioting and could provide further evidence. The lawyer representing the residents has handed over to the police and the Defense Ministry a list of the people whose property was vandalized, but none of them have been called to provide testimony.

One of the minors who has been indicted was injured during the rioting. His attorney says the police have failed to investigate the circumstance. Army communications recorded in real time during the rioting have been erased.

A destroyed car at al-Mufaqarah last year.

‘They said, shut up or we’ll shoot you’

“Fifteen cars, two tractors, seven water tanks, five solar panels were damaged by rocks and 12 houses had to be repaired,” says Mahmoud Hamamdeh, assessing the damages from the rioting. For the villagers, the economic cost is quite significant. “I myself paid close to 25,000 shekels ($7,300) for the repairs I had to make.”

The fear they feel a year later has also imposed a cost. “We installed screens on the windows of the village houses to be ready for the next attack,” he said.

Hamamdeh is the grandfather of Mohammed Hamamdeh, the toddler who was injured in the head, and is one of the two Palestinian witnesses whose statements appear in the case file. He thinks the police chose to collect evidence from him because they saw him as the family representative even though he didn’t witness his grandson being injured. Mohammed’s mother and other women who were with the boy at the time haven’t been called into questioning. The police never showed him pictures of the suspects in the riot at any stage of the questioning, says Mahmoud, who was injured himself. There was never a police line-up.

In the days following the incident, the nongovernmental organization B’Tselem collected evidence from seven Palestinian witnesses present at the time, only one of whom has been questioned by the police.

Haaretz spoke with four of others, who also were not called in by the police for questioning. Fadel Hamamdeh, a father of seven who was injured in the leg by a rock, said he believed that most of the rioters were in their twenties and that one of them was named Itamar. Other witnesses mentioned Tomer as the name of another rioter.

Mahmoud Hamamdeh, earlier this month

In other words, the police failed to collect statements from 11 additional witnesses present at the time and who could provide relevant information, among other things, the identity of the rioters.

The attack came during the Simchat Torah holiday. At about 1:30 in the afternoon, many al-Mufaqarah residents learned that a goat herder from the neighboring village of a-Rakeez had been assaulted.

Murad Hamamdeh, age 42 and father of four, said he was tending goats in the area when 20 settlers, some of whose faces were covered, suddenly began running toward him and throwing stones at his goats. “They attacked the goats and began stabbing them. I fled toward al-Mufaqarah ,” he says while taking out pictures of the goats that were stabbed to death.

Till today, he lives with the incident. “I no longer go in the direction of Avigayil or Havat Maon, no place where there are settlers,” he says, referring to the settlement and outpost in the area where the incident occured. “I barely sleep 4-5 hours a night. The rest of the time I stand guard because if a car full of settlers comes or something like that, I can help defend the village. Every year has been a disaster. In 2020, Israel destroyed my house, in 2021 they killed my goats and in 2022, that’s it, I’m in hiding – I don’t leave here anymore.”

Documentation of the incident shows that there were soldiers present the entire time. After the attack, several Palestinian witnesses told B’Tselem, that initially the soldiers tried to block the settlers’ path, a claim that is backed by video. Afterwards, the witnesses said, more settlers arrived, some of them in four-wheel drives and ATVs, and spread among the village houses. Instead of trying to stop them, they say the army surrounded all the Palestinian males near the village mosque and prevented them from defending their homes.

Many houses in the village were severely damaged last year.

Several of the villagers were injured by soldiers, who used tear gas and rubber-coated bullets. Palestinians who spoke with Haaretz don’t deny that they threw stones themselves during the rioting but said they were doing it to defend their homes.

Despite the presence of the IDF, only two people were arrested during the rioting – one Israeli accused of assaulting a soldier and a Palestinian for allegedly throwing stone. The lack of any arrests at the time of the incident had made the subsequent investigation more difficult.

The village of al-Mufaqarah earlier this month.

“I said to the army commander [of the Central Command] when he came here that I believe that the army is responsible for this,” says Hamamdeh. “The army came and shot tear gas at us. All the men were on one side of the village and the army didn’t let us leave. Later, more Palestinians arrived to help us, but the army stopped them, too.”

Murad, who went back to his home after the rioting was over, was arrested by soldiers and taken to a place close to Avigayil where they held him for 90 minutes. “When I tried to ask why, they said shut up or they’ll shoot me,” he says.

Communications record deleted

As a rule, in the West Bank the army is one that responds in real time to events, not the police. The latter often come only after events have begun winding down. That is what happened at al-Mufaqarah : When the police arrived at the scene, around 4:30 in the afternoon the rioting was over. According to one village resident, the police took pictures of the damage that had been caused but didn’t collect statements from witnesses in any organized way.

The next day, Mahmoud and Murad lodged a complaint, which resulted in a police officer coming to the village twice, during which he spoke with the two directly. To the question of why more villagers didn’t file complaints, they say many of them fear it may affect their entry permits to work in Israel.

Fadal Hamamdeh, a father of seven who was injured in the leg by a rock.

In the days following the incident, six additional Israeli suspects were arrested. The results of the investigation that followed of seven suspects in total were handed over to prosecutors, which then filed indictments against two of them. Another case file against a man suspected of assaulting a soldier is still being examined by prosecutors. The cases against four others were closed for a reason that an official familiar with the investigation called “evidentiary difficulties.”

One of the suspects whose case was closed, Yisrael Bloch, has been investigated in recent months in connection with another assault, this one on Hafez Huraini, a resident of the village of a-Tuwani in the Southern Hebron Hills.

Settlers also complain about the way in which police investigations are conducted.

Mahmoud Hamamdeh and his attacked goats

“As the Judea and Samaria police district see it, the Jews are to blame, you just need to find evidence for it,” says Itzik Bam, a lawyer who is representing the minor charged with attempting to assault a Palestinian, was himself hit in the head by a stone, leaving him unconscious. He was eventually taken to an ambulance.

According to Bam, his client “maintains his innocence” and claims that he was hit in by a stone thrown at him by Arabs. Despite this, he says, no Palestinian was been prosecuted, and the circumstances of the assault and the victim’s subsequent evacuation by ambulance were not investigated at all.

Village of al-Mufaqarah this month.

“They didn’t try to figure out what happened, who threw the stone that hit my client’s head,” he says. This is an ethical and operational failure – ethical because they wanted to nab only Jews and operational because they don’t know how to do what’s needed.”

Bam says that the investigators have pictures and videos taken by Palestinians and soldiers there at the time but that the police have not looked at them. “Anyone who videoed in real time was present at the incident. It could be that he has other pictures in his phone that he didn’t make public because they don’t confirm with his agenda,” the attorney says.

He recalls that last January, he asked prosecutors to give him a recording of army radio communications from the incident in order, as he says, to understand “what occurred there in real time.” In March, he was told that they would send him the recordings and in April prosecutors were ordered to do so by a court, but nothing resulted. Instead, last June the State Prosecutor revealed that the recording, which is ordinarily preserved for only six months after an event, had been erased. The IDF confirmed that.

Menachem Shtauber, the attorney who represents the minor accused of assaulting a soldier, says his client denies the allegations against him.

Last February four village residents submitted a complaint against Shimon Ben-Gigi, the head of security for the Havat Maon outpost, alleging he was involved in the incident. The lawyer representing the Palestinians in the case says that two complaints were submitted concerning alleged threats, another alleged that Ben-Gigi drove settlers to the village and a fourth complaint alleging that he threw stones.

The parents of the injured Mohammed Hamamdeh.

One of the complainants, Mahmoud Hamamdeh, told Haaretz: “I was standing at the entrance to my house when he told me to go inside and be quiet or he’d put a bullet in my head.” Ben-Gigi denies everything and the complaint was closed two weeks later.

About his presence at the time of the incident, there’s no question because he was injured at the time. The complainants claim that the police create obstacles to their filing complaints, among other things by making them stand outside the police station on the ground that there are no Arabic speakers available to take their statements.

The attack at al-Mufaqarah last year

In response to the claims against him, Ben-Gigi told Haaretz that they were “especially blatant lies that can easily be refuted,” but he refused to give his version of events.

Netta Amar-Shiff, the lawyer who represents the Palestinian complainants, says the complaints were initially thrown out due to “incompatibility with the criminal procedure” and later due to “lack of interest to the public.” An IDF source told Haaretz that Ben-Gigi’s actions during the incident were investigated and “nothing in the findings revealed that the security official’s conduct was improper.”

Ammunition and a stun grenade that the villagers say were used against them by settlers during the attack last year

Amar-Shiff terms it a case of “police failure in investigating one of the most serious terrorist attacks ever against innocent Palestinian citizens by settlers, while they were celebrating and desecrating the holiday of Simchat Torah.”

She adds: “the fear that the Public Security Ministry under Itamar Ben-Gvir will turn the police into a police for Jews only and provide immunity to ideological violence has already been realized …. The pictures and testimony of the residents testify to the soldiers standing by in the face of settler violence and to an absurd policy of driving the Palestinians away from their village while it’s under attack, which actually exacerbated the incident.”

In response, the army says that “IDF forces and the Israel Police arrived at the scene in Khirbet al-Mufaqarah following reports of violent clashes during which a number of settlers violently attacked Palestinians and attempted to separate those fighting with each and force the settlers from the place.

a damaged solar energy panel at al-Mufaqarah.

The village of al-Mufaqarah earlier this month.

“Following the arrival of the security forces on the scene, violence was also directed by the Palestinians towards the security forces. The chief of security of the nearby Havat Maon settlement also arrived at the scene in order to prevent friction and was injured by Palestinians throwing stones at the security forces.

“The incident will be investigated by the IDF, and the handling of the Israeli troublemakers has been transferred, as usual, to the Israel Police,” the army said.

The Har Hevron Regional Council said in response: “We are disappointed that at a time when the Judea and Samaria region if suffering from real terrorism that costs the lives of Jews, Haaretz again chooses to deal with an incident that happened more than a year ago the particulars of which of very much in dispute.

“As to the matter of the security officer, he is not a council employee, and as far as we know, the allegations regarding his alleged involvement in driving any of those involved in the incident into the village, do not correspond with reality. Alongside all of this, we note that in the period leading up to Simchat Torah, and unfortunately to this day, large numbers of violent attacks have originated in the village of a-Tuwani on settlements in the area. Needless to say, none of those incidents were reported in your newspaper,” the council said.

Riots in Hebron during last week.

Despite repeated queries, the Israel Police didn’t respond before press time. After the story appeared, it responded that “upon receiving a report about the incident, the police opened an investigation, in which a variety of actions were undertaken to locate suspects. Upon its completion, the case was given over for review and a final decision by the prosecutor’s office as is the usual practice.”