Jewish Life in Palestine Before Israel in Unfamiliar Photos

Leonard Bernstein in Be’er Sheva, new immigrant children learning home economics, women enlisting in the British Army – these are the subjects of photos culled from dozens of archives around Israel by curator Limor Cohen, for a new exhibition in Tel Aviv’s Enav Cultural Center.

Held in conjunction with the Israel Archives and Information Association, the show is part of the 10th annual PHOTO IS:RAEL International Photography Festival that’s taking place through December 3 at the city’s Gan Ha’ir complex.

Open gallery view Women embroider a parokhet in Haifa. Credit: Gnazim Archive, Hebrew Writers Association in Israel

“This is a mosaic that captures small moments within the rich story of this country, and it serves as an archival response to the battle against time and forgetting,” Cohen explains.

Open gallery view Enlisting in Auxiliary Territorial Service, 1942. Credit: Lasar Dunner/CZO

Among the institutions that contributed images to the show are the Central Zionist Archives, the Ghetto Fighters’ House archive and the Ben-Zvi Institute, along with municipal archives in Haifa, Petah Tikva and Beit Rishonim in Herzliya. The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra also contributed photos, as did the Gnazim Institute of the Hebrew Writers’ Association and the Felicja Blumental Music Center.

Open gallery view Bringing power to Tel Aviv from Allenby substation. Credit: Israel Electric Corp Archives

Open gallery view Dancers enjoy Israeli folk dance in Haifa, in 1937. Credit: Haifa municipal archive

“This is a look anew at the historical story of the Land of Israel,” the curator promises in the text that accompanies the exhibition.

On display are some less familiar aspects of the story of Palestine, and later Israel – from photos documenting Tel Aviv’s connection to the electricity grid, to students in a workshop during the early years of Jerusalem’s Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design, to the offices of a branch of the Bureau for Missing Relatives and an unforgettable concert featuring conductor Leonard Bernstein in Be’er Sheva.

In addition to the photography show, a number of other cultural and literary events will be held within the framework of the festival.

Open gallery view Immigrant boy at a Haifa boarding school, 1947. Credit: Aryeh Yaakobi/WIZO Archives

Open gallery view Building Kimron Hall, northern Israel. Credit: Emek Hama’ayanot Archives