Cholera Outbreak's Possible Next Destination: Israel

The cholera outbreak that began this summer in northern Syria and has since spread to southern Lebanon is representative of the Middle East’s health situation in a time of prolonged wars and regime collapse.

The tens of thousands of people with cholera in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon are the culmination of political, environmental and health-related upheavals affecting public health and causing yet another humanitarian crisis in the region.

In fact, considering the frequent outbreaks of cholera in Iraq over the past 20 years, it’s surprising that Syria and Lebanon weren’t affected earlier. The source of the problem lies far to the east of Lebanon.

The Euphrates River, whose source is around the Mount Ararat area in Turkey, is now in stages of drying up, affecting residents downstream as well as further away. The climate crisis, characterized by droughts, sporadic flash floods and most of all, an increase in temperatures, has led to a reduction in the flow of water in the major rivers of the Fertile Crescent – the Euphrates and the Tigris.

Open gallery view A boat by the banks of a Syrian part of the Euphrates, last month. Credit: Orhan Qereman/Reuters

The Euphrates, which flows from Turkey into Syria and on into Iraq, is being transformed from a magnificent river – the cradle of human culture, written language and agriculture – into a withered riverbed. Some of it is also becoming a shallow, stinking canal in which cholera bacteria multiply, along with other dangerous bacteria and water-dwelling parasites.

It’s not just the climate crisis that has contributed to the outbreak: cross-border rivers are not only a source of life, but also a source of conflict during a deepening water crisis. Turkey, in whose territory the river begins its flow, has reduced the flow of water in the river to a quarter of the amount agreed upon in pacts signed by the countries through which it flows.

A majority of the world’s rivers are in the process of drying out as a result of the climate crisis and increased water consumption accompanying the rise in standards of living and population size.

Nevertheless, when a river flows in a desert area that lacks any other significant water sources, as is the case for Syria, a diplomatic and environmental crisis could trigger a regional health crisis.

Open gallery view UNICEF workers treat water in a refugee camp for Syrians in Lebanon, last month. Credit: Bilal Hussein/AP Photo

Syria, a war-torn country that lacks proper water and sewage infrastructure, has been in the midst of a cholera outbreak for the past three months. The cause is the Vibrio cholerae bacterium, which carries a powerful toxin that causes diarrhea and vomiting and may quickly lead to loss of fluids and salts, dehydration, kidney damage and death.

The bacterium, which multiplies rapidly in the summer and rarely strikes in the winter, usually passes from feces from infected people into water resources in regions where sewage removal and treatment are nonexistent.

This is what has occurred in eastern Syria: masses of refugees living in poor hygienic conditions consumed water from the Euphrates River that contained cholera bacteria. Farmers irrigated their fields with the contaminated water. Through these methods, the disease was transmitted to water and food throughout Syria.

Nearly 40,000 cases and 100 fatalities have been reported, according to official reports – but it appears that the real numbers are higher. In the summer, when the flow of the Euphrates is slower, the risk of widespread infection of drinking water sources increases.

This summer, Syria’s sewage treatment system collapsed, and most sewage has been flowing into water resources. The upshot is that for half of the population of Syria, potable water is practically unheard of.

Open gallery view UNICEF workers mix chlorine and water for disinfection at a refugee camp for Syrians in Lebanon after a cholera outbreak, last month. Credit: Bilal Hussein/AP Photo

In September, the outbreak arrived in Lebanon along with refugees. The breakdown of the central governing authority in Lebanon, along with the economic crisis in the divided country, left Lebanon, like Syria, with water and sewage systems in poor condition. At times they do not function at all because of frequent power cuts. The outbreak was able to spin out of control, moving from a few isolated cases to a genuine outbreak.

To date, there have been reports of 20 dead and approximately 4,000 people infected in Lebanon, likely a partial number in light of the fact that the country’s public health services have still not recovered from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Lebanon is the third country to fall victim to cholera in the region, after Iraq and Syria.

Now, with the outbreak in southern Lebanon, an obvious question is whether the bacteria will cross another border to the south and cause an outbreak of cholera in Israel. Israel has not had a cholera outbreak for more than five decades.

Open gallery view Runoff from sewage at the Salaheddine refugee camp in Syria. Credit: Ghaith Alsayed/AP Photo

Throughout the second half of the 19th century, and in the period leading to the end of World War I in 1918, cholera outbreaks occurred in the Middle East every decade or so. Some were severe epidemics that claimed the lives of thousands, while were more moderate outbreaks.

Lake Kinneret, as a drainage basin for the streams flowing in from southern Lebanon, is a focal point of concern. Cholera bacteria might trickle into Lake Kinneret, but the risk of a cholera outbreak in the spring is close to zero, due to Israel’s disinfection of drinking water and management of its water purification system.

Egypt has also faced cholera outbreaks in the past, and is entirely dependent on a cross-border river. The country is coping with an escalating water crisis caused by rapid population growth and reduced supply of water from the Nile.

Egypt is among the countries that have contributed cholera vaccines to Lebanon. But it knows that this is but a temporary and partial solution that will be ineffective if and when a similar crisis arrives.

Egypt could be seriously hurt by drought and rising water levels, both of which are caused or exacerbated by global warming. It hosted the annual UN climate conference in early November, in the Sinai Peninsula.

But while various aspects of climate change and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions were discussed in Sharm el-Sheikh, the water and health crisis to the north had already struck.

The climate isn’t just warming. It’s already boiling hot and destructive. Cholera, the most feared epidemic in the 19th century, is now living, and disturbing, evidence of the climate crisis’ severe health repercussions. The climate crisis has also led to a water and hygiene crisis, with the factors of war and forced migration also playing a role.

Dr. Dan Barel is a microbiologist and medical historian, and is author of the book “An Ill Wind: Cholera Epidemics and Medical Development in Palestine in the Late Ottoman Period.”