Who Is a Jew? If Israel’s Next Government Has Its Way, Not These People

The religious parties slated to join the next Israeli government want to restrict the number of people who are allowed to immigrate to Israel and obtain Israeli citizenship through the Law of Return.

To achieve this goal, they propose cutting out two key groups that are currently eligible: grandchildren of Jews and non-Orthodox converts.

In a sign that Benjamin Netanyahu has their backs, the prime minister-designate this week handed over control of Nativ – the agency responsible for aliyah from the former Soviet bloc countries – to the leader of a far-right, religious party with a history of hostility to the non-Orthodox movements and contempt for those he doesn’t consider bona fide Jews.

Under the coalition agreement reached with Netanyahu, Avi Maoz, who heads the extremist, anti-LGBTQ Noam party, will also be appointed deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, responsible for promoting “national-Jewish identity.”

Russia and Ukraine have for many years been the key sources of aliyah to Israel. That has been especially true since the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, which has brought tens of thousands of war refugees from both countries to Israel’s shores.

Most of them are not halakhically Jewish – i.e., they are not the children of Jewish mothers – but instead are children and grandchildren of Jews. With Maoz in control of Nativ, a large share of those eligible for aliyah today are likely to lose that right.

Tens or perhaps even hundreds of thousands of Israelis have established roots in the country thanks to the “grandchild clause” in the Law of Return. Millions more stand to lose that right if the religious parties have their way.

But they would not be the only victims of the proposed revisions to the Law of Return. Jews of choice would also lose out if they were converted by rabbis from the “wrong” (non-Orthodox) movements.

Who are these people about to be deemed not Jewish enough for Israel? Here are some of their stories...

Yelena Dobin

Open gallery view Yelena Dobin. Credit: Kate Volodarskaya

Born in Ukraine, immigration lawyer Dobin was deemed eligible for aliyah because she had a Jewish grandfather. She arrived in Israel on her own at age 18, as part of a special program for high-school graduates from the former Soviet Union who were meant to lead the way for their parents and siblings.

The rest of her family followed a few years later, by which time Dobin had already completed her service in the military as a combat soldier.

During her military service, Dobin, now 38, was encouraged to enroll in a special Orthodox conversion program run by the army. Reluctantly, she agreed, but dropped out soon afterward. She says she does not regret her decision.

“I may not be a halakhic Jew, but in my heart I have always felt Jewish, and no one can tell me otherwise,” she says. “As a child in school in Ukraine, my classmates would call me a ‘dirty Jew.’ Yet here in Israel I’m told I’m not Jewish enough.”

Dobin, who lives in Petah Tikva, a city east of Tel Aviv, has been swamped at work since the beginning of the year because of the war in Ukraine. Many of her clients, she says, are third-generation Jews – the exact sort of people the incoming government hopes to keep out of the country.

“It is so unjust, especially considering what is going on there now,” she says. “If anything, the government should be expanding eligibility to include the fourth-generation.”

Many of Dobin’s clients were allowed into Israel before completing all the paperwork required for their immigration. “And now, they’re so stressed because they might end up losing their right for aliyah,” she relays.

Karolina Gunia

Open gallery view Karolina Gunia Credit: David Bachar

Born in Lithuania, Gunia moved to Israel five years ago after marrying a Jewish Israeli who was studying there. She completed her conversion to Judaism through the Reform movement in Israel six months ago and is waiting to be approved for citizenship through the Law of Return.

“For me, being recognized as Jewish and a citizen of Israel is very important because it means that I have been accepted,” says the 31-year-old architect, who speaks fluent Hebrew and English. “But now I’m really stressed because of all the talk of changing the Law of Return.”

Although she was not born Jewish, Gunia says she always felt a connection to the State of Israel and the Jewish people, even before meeting her future husband. “I have quite a few relatives here in Israel because my uncle married a Jewish woman and made aliyah. So even before I met my husband, I had visited Israel and knew people here.”

After spending a few years in Israel, she says, “I really feel like this is my home – much more so than I felt in Lithuania.”

Gunia and her husband live in Tel Aviv and are active members of Beit Daniel, the flagship congregation of the Reform movement in Israel. The thought that her Reform conversion might not be recognized by the state “deeply saddens me,” she says.

“While I’m not a very religious person, I love the Jewish traditions and I believe everyone should be allowed to express their religious beliefs as they wish,” she adds.

Leah Jones

Open gallery view Leah Jones Credit: GlitterGuts in Chicago

The immediate past president of Congregation Emanuel in Chicago, Jones takes pride in having guided this Reform synagogue through two of the most tumultuous years in its 145-year history: During most of her tenure, services were held on Zoom because of the COVID pandemic.

Born and raised in a secular Christian home in Indiana, Jones says her journey to Judaism was far from typical. “I had developed a crush on a Jewish guy at the time, so I picked up ‘The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Understanding Judaism,’ and in it I found a religion that really clicked for me,” says the 45-year-old marketing executive. “It was the first time I was able to make sense out of a mishmash of beliefs I had.”

About five years after she converted, Jones began thinking seriously about aliyah. “Ultimately, I gave up on the idea, because it felt like I’d be sticking my sister with all the work involved in helping our aging parents,” she relays.

She visits Israel regularly, about once a year, even though she concedes that she never feels totally comfortable or welcome in the Jewish state. “I have always known that my place in Israel was subject to the whims of the government, and I’ve never really felt secure there,” she says. “I knew that if I ever married and had kids, my marriage wouldn’t be accepted there and my kids would not be recognized as Jewish – and that’s really heartbreaking for me.”

If the Law of Return is amended in line with the demands of the religious parties, Jones would lose her right to make aliyah. The thought of that is making her think about whether she even wants to keep traveling to Israel. “Why should I go somewhere I consider to be my religious homeland when the ruling government doesn’t see me as one of the people?” she asks.

At the same time, she fears that if antisemitism continues to spread in the United States, she will have no place to run. “The only citizenship I have is American,” she says. “Removing the right of return for me means that there’s nowhere I can go if things in the U.S. get worse, and that’s really troubling.”

Aleksandr Koff

Open gallery view Aleksandr Koff Credit: Courtesy

His grandfather, who was born to a Jewish mother, was the first member of the family to make aliyah, back in 1992. Koff, who comes from Ukraine, followed three years later with his immediate family. Had the “grandchild clause” not existed back then, he and his brother would have been denied the right to immigrate to Israel.

“The irony was that in the former Soviet Union, we were considered Jewish because religion is determined by the father there. And here we’re told we’re not Jewish enough – even though we serve in the army, we contribute to the economy and are productive members of society.”

Taking a dig at the ultra-Orthodox Jewish Israelis who would like to keep people like him out of the country, Koff adds: “We don’t just sit around and pray all day.

Koff, 49, lives in the southern port city of Ashdod and is an importer of farm machinery from Ukraine. He has two daughters in the army, and last week, he notes with pride, all three of them were serving the country at the same time. “For the past 10 years, even though I’m no longer required to do reserve duty, I volunteer every year,” he says. “So last week I was in the army, too.”

When asked what he thinks about the proposal to restrict eligibility for the Law of Return, Koff responds: “It’s preposterous. Half the people I know in this country, just like me, are here because of the ‘grandchild clause.’”

Heidi Schneider

Open gallery view Heidi Schneider Credit: Samantha Freeman

As a young adult, Schneider, who was raised Roman Catholic, was a spiritual seeker. After dabbling with Buddhism and Protestantism, she met her future husband, a Jew, and began studying Judaism. “I felt like Goldilocks, because finally I had found something that felt just right to me,” she says.

Schneider, 65, converted through the Conservative movement more than 30 years ago and has been active in Jewish life ever since in her hometown of Minneapolis. Not only has she served as president of her congregation, but she also taught classes on Israel at the local Talmud Torah and now holds the position of chair of the Masorti Foundation – the fundraising arm of the world Masorti movement, which is affiliated with Conservative Judaism.

As someone who has been a proud and staunch Zionist all her adult life, Schneider says the idea that the Israeli government would consider keeping her and her children out of the country is “very hurtful.”

“I would like to hope that this is just some passing phase,” she says, “because I find it hard to believe this is what the majority of Israelis want. So, while I’m hurt and saddened, I’m not giving up – and I have by no means thrown in the towel. I still love Israel and still love Israelis.”

Schneider, an attorney by training, says that even if Israel decides not to accept her as a Jew, she has no second thoughts about her decision to convert to Judaism. “Judaism has brought so much meaning, so much love and so much community into my life,” she says. “How could I regret it?”

Daniel Farcas

Open gallery view Daniel Farcas Credit: Courtesy

Before immigrating to Israel, Farcas, 59, served as a Chilean lawmaker, representing the center-left Party for Democracy. He left the country for Israel 18 months ago – before the election of President Gabriel Boric, a former student leader known to be hostile to Israel.

Farcas is a halakhic Jew, and so he and his children would not be affected by the proposed changes in the Law of Return. He is, nonetheless, deeply concerned about the message Israel is sending to Diaspora Jews – especially those in a country like Chile, where they are only a tiny minority living in increasingly anti-Israel surroundings.

“When you spend so much time trying to defend Israel, you at least want the support of the people you are defending,” he says. “But instead, we’re getting stabbed in the back.”

Farcas notes that a large majority of Chile’s 18,000 Jews belong to the non-Orthodox movements, which many in the incoming Israeli government consider to be illegitimate forms of Judaism.

“Israelis don’t understand how lonely it can be for Jews in remote parts of the Diaspora, especially when antisemitism is once again raising its head,” says Farcas, who lives in Netanya and works for an organization that assists Chilean Jews in Israel.

Mariya Slavin

Open gallery view Mariya Slavin Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Because her grandfather was Jewish, Slavin, 40, was eligible for aliyah. She left Ukraine for Israel in 1999 and eventually married a Russian immigrant she describes sardonically as a “pure Jew.” But she never considered undergoing a formal conversion to Judaism. “I am very put off by religious coercion,” she explains.

Like many immigrants from the former Soviet Union who are not halakhic Jews, Slavin, who works in quality control at a printing press, says she never felt completely accepted in Israel.

“You start to understand after a few years that no one really cares about you here and that you’re completely on your own,” says the mother of two, who lives with her family in Holon, just outside Tel Aviv. Before she got married – in a ceremony in Cyprus, since she was not recognized as Jewish by the rabbinical establishment – she says she even contemplated leaving the country.

Asked to comment on the proposed changes in the Law of Return, which would prevent people like her from immigrating to Israel, Slavin says: “It’s idiotic. For the Nazis, we were Jewish enough to be thrown into the gas chambers. For Israel, we’re not Jewish enough.”