Sharp Rise in Number of Violent Attacks in West Bank This Year, Israeli Army Says

The number of violent acts committed by Israelis against Palestinians and against Israeli security forces in the West Bank has doubled this year in comparison to last year, while the number of violent acts by Palestinians against Israeli citizens and security forces in the West Bank has tripled in the same period, according to data released on Monday by the IDF.

According to the data, since the beginning of the year there have been 281 Palestinian attacks against Israeli security forces and citizens this year, compared to just 91 in 2021. In addition, there was an uptick in the number of violent incidents not involving firearms – 3,382 this year as opposed to 2,946 last year, which includes stone-throwing and use of Molotov cocktails.

The data further shows that since the beginning of the year, there have been 838 nationalist crimes by Jews targeting Palestinians, compared to 426 such acts registered last year. According to IDF sources, there has also been a significant increase over the past year in violent acts directed at Palestinian property, such as homes and vehicles.

Open gallery view Israeli settlers throwing stones at Palestinians near the Hawara checkpoint in the West Bank, with soldiers standing by, last month. Credit: Oren Ziv / AFP

The military noted that many of the violent acts by Jews took place near the Palestinian village of Hawara, the settlements of Kochav Hashachar and Yitzhar, and in the South Hebron Hills.

In addition, there has been a rise in the number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank in clashes with Israeli security forces this year – 136 Palestinians have been killed in 2022 compared to 76 in 2021.

The military claims that the increase stems from the rising use of firearms by Palestinians against Israeli forces, and against civilians driving along West Bank roads.

Senior IDF sources say that the relatively high number of Palestinian casualties proves that recent allegations by political sources that the IDF’s rules of engagement prevent the soldiers from doing their jobs and “tie their hands” – are untrue.

Meanwhile, the IDF has announced that following a series of violent incidents in which soldiers assaulted civilians and left-wing activists, chief among them the incident in Hebron last Friday, it has decided to create a team tasked with providing soldiers with skills to better be able to deal with encounters with civilians.

Open gallery view Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir at a party meeting, today. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The military emphasized that contrary to recent claims by certain politicians, the responsibility for the recent violent incidents lies with the soldiers, and not the activists. The military has also decided to look into the performance of the commanders of these soldiers, having identified influence by extreme right-wing actors, such as the members of the Otzma Yehudit party, who infiltrate the military and influence the soldiers in the field.

One of the main issues the Israeli security establishment will have to prepare for in the coming year is the retirement of Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, and the situation in the West Bank following it. The security establishment has identified a change in discourse among senior Palestinian Authority figures and in Palestinian society with regard to the future of the PA after the end of Abbas’s term.

Israeli security officials believe that Abbas’s retirement will lead to a decrease in the ability of the PA and its security organizations to deal with the challenges in the West Bank, chiefly its declining control over increasingly bold rival militant groups, and its influence on Palestinian society in the West Bank more broadly.

As for now, the security establishment is struggling to predict who will lead the PA after Abbas' retirement, and how that person will choose to act with regard to Israel. IDF sources who spoke with Haaretz noted that unlike Abbas, who belongs to the “founding generation” of Palestinian leadership, and was accepted both by the Palestinians and the Arab world, it is impossible to know whether the leadership that will succeed him will enjoy similar support.