Police Shoot, Wound Mentally Ill Man Who Allegedly Threatened Them With Knife

Police officers were called to the man's home at a Kibbutz in central Israel after receiving a report that he had threatened to kill his neighbor and the neighbor's family

Josh Breiner
Deiaa Haj Yahia
Kibbutz Ma'abarot in central Israel, in 2017.
Credit: Ofer Vaknin
Police forces shot and moderately wounded a mentally ill man on Monday who they say threatened them with a knife at a kibbutz in central Israel.

According to the police, police officers were called to the man's home at Kibbutz Ma'abarot after receiving a report that he had threatened to kill his neighbor and the neighbor's family.

The suspect refused to come out of his house, and after repeated requests came out with a knife in his hand and tried to stab them, police said.

Police shot at his legs, moderately injuring him. They cited danger to their lives as the reason for shooting.

The suspect was taken to the Hillel Yaffeh Medical Center in Hadera in moderate condition.

