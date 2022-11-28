PM Lapid: Netanyahu Dragging Israel Into an 'Anti-democratic Spiral' for Personal Gain

Benjamin Netanyahu and his political allies are “dragging the country into a dangerous, anti-democratic spiral” and undermining the rule of law “for personal reasons,” outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid alleged on Monday.

Lapid took aim at judicial reforms proposed by Netanyahu and his allies – including enabling the Knesset to override supreme court decisions striking down unconstitutional legislation and changes to the selection process for judges. He declared that Netanyahu, who is currently on trial for corruption and bribery, “wants to decide which judges will hear his appeal.”

The incoming prime minister “wants to pass a law that prohibits indicting a prime minister because he is the prime minister who has been indicted,” Lapid told the Israel Democracy Institute’s annual conference in Jerusalem. “This is not legal reform. This is not ideology. This is opportunistic criminality.”

“We are not their suckers,” he averred, vowing to fight against such moves.

He asked rhetorically: “Why is Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been opposed to exactly these reforms all his life, now insisting that they be the first thing his government does? Why is this suddenly important to [Shas chairman] Arye Dery, who in all his many years in politics has never expressed an interest in legal reforms?”

Lapid explained: “There is only one answer to that: personal reasons. It’s completely personal. They are dragging the country into a dangerous, anti-democratic spiral that harms the economy, harms security, will bring us international sanctions, just because they have personal problems.”

He noted: “When Netanyahu had no indictments, he didn’t think reform was needed. He was prime minister for 15 years. But now he knows that if they don’t pass these laws, he risks being the second prime minister in the country’s history to go to jail. There is nothing he won’t do to prevent it.”

As for Dery, who two decades ago served 22 months in prison for taking bribes as interior minister and agreed to a plea bargain earlier this year for tax evasion, it is clear to him that “you can break the law, and if you are caught you do not have to pay any price, because the law can be changed,” Lapid continued.

“Put yourself in Netanyahu’s shoes for a moment: his trial will disappear. It will just disappear. There will be nothing more. The troubles will end. They will drown in a discussion about governance and legal reform that most people are not really interested in.”

Netanyahu’s far-right and religious partners will also find themselves above the law, Lapid asserted. He warned that Kahanist lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, slated to become national security minister, “will decide what the police, who arrested him so many times, may or may not do.” Meanwhile, he predicted, the ultra-Orthodox parties will “subordinate Israeli democracy to their rabbis.”

“There will be no conscription law. There will be no core studies. Yeshiva students will receive more money than IDF soldiers. All they have to do is help Netanyahu change laws that don’t matter to them anyway.”