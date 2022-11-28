Likud Aims at Closing Israel's Public Broadcasting Corporation

Likud lawmaker Shlomo Karhi expressed support for the closure of the Kan Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation on Monday, a day after Channel 12 reported that incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s party supports such a move.

“If the channel is a good channel whose content the public wants to consume, then it can manage even without the public funding,” Karhi told Army Radio. He also added that “the public shouldn't fund one particular channel, there should not be public broadcasting.”

“The public doesn't need to finance one particular channel…regardless of the fact that it's driven by an agenda or not driven by an agenda,” Karhi continued, calling to privatize the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation. “We're in favor of a free market and competition. This is the Likud's agenda.”

On Sunday, Channel 12 reported that while the issue has yet to be raised in talks for the upcoming government, the closure of the broadcasting authority is a priority for Likud, which responded that “the issue didn't come up in the negotiations.”

The Broadcasting Corporation was established by legislation in 2014 and opened in 2017, replacing the former Israeli Broadcasting Authority (IBA). Netanyahu initially supported and promoted the law but later opposed it, telling IBA employees in 2016 that he "regrets the establishment of the corporation” and that "this law escaped me during Operation Protective Edge.”

Netanyahu later sparked a coalition crisis over his desire to scuttle the plan to close the IBA and replace it with Kan. This ended with a compromise in which it was agreed to enact new legislation giving the government more influence over the new broadcasting authority.

At the time, Netanyahu's loyalists spoke out harshly against the new broadcasting authority, with then Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev asking in 2016: “What is the broadcasting corporation worth if we don’t control it?”